Cancer doesn’t discriminate, but cancer care often does. A diagnosis can be life-altering and unfortunately, in Colorado, the right treatment is often out-of-reach because of one’s race, age, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status.
This legislative session we are eager to change the outcome for Coloradans diagnosed with cancer. We have introduced a bi-partisan bill, House Bill 1110, making comprehensive biomarker testing available to more Coloradans. People should have equal access to breakthrough treatments.
In cancer care, biomarkers are often used to help determine the best treatment for a patient. After diagnosis, biomarker testing helps connect patients with the right treatment at the right time. Testing can provide access to targeted therapy that can lead to improved survival and quality of life. Biomarker testing can also identify patients at low risk for disease progression or recurrence, allowing them to avoid treatments that may not be beneficial or necessary. Timely access to appropriate biomarker testing can help achieve better health outcomes, improve quality of life and potentially reduce costs by connecting patients to the most effective treatment for their cancer.
Despite the proven benefits of biomarker testing, insurance companies are not keeping pace with advancements in treatment. Patients and their families are often faced with the decision of paying for these tests out-of-pocket or going without the information altogether.
As cancer survivors and Coloradans with friends and family members who have suffered with cancer, we both know first-hand how important it is to be able to find the right treatment at the right time. There is no time to delay when the tools are available to help select the most effective treatment plan. Biomarker testing can allow doctors to personalize a patient’s treatment to their unique cancer and should be available to patients who could benefit from it.
Without action to expand access to biomarker testing this legislative session, advances to precision medicine could exacerbate existing disparities in cancer outcomes by race, ethnicity, income and geography. Cancer is the leading cause of death nationwide among Hispanic/Latino people, and Black/African American populations are dying from cancer at a rate disproportionate to White populations.
If passed, our proposed legislation would require Medicaid and state-regulated health plans to cover biomarker testing for patients who need it when supported by medical and scientific evidence. Leveling the playing field by ensuring insurance companies are playing by the same rules is vital in providing greater health equity for all Coloradans.
We urge our colleagues in the Colorado General Assembly and Gov. Jared Polis to join us in making cancer care a top priority by passing and signing House Bill 1110 during the 2023 legislative session
Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet (D) represents district 32 in Adams County. She is the chair of the Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services committee. Rep. Anthony Hartsook (R) represents district 44 in Douglas County and is a member of the Health & Insurance committee. Both representatives are cancer survivors and co-sponsors of HB 1110 ‘Healthcare Coverage for Biomarker Testing.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.