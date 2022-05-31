At the end of this year’s legislative session, Coloradans have been left in the lurch with vehicles they can’t operate due to limited access of readily available aftermarket catalytic converters. Legislators were hamstrung by Gov. Jared Polis as they agreed to strip an amendment from Senate Bill 22-009 at the eleventh hour that would have provided consumers and businesses an immediate solution to the supply chain issue.
Though the news has been focused on the incredible rise in catalytic converter theft, the supply chain issues preventing consumers from getting aftermarket catalytic converters in a timely manner hasn’t made nearly as many headlines. Why is this happening?
- New California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards and unforeseeable supply chain issues have created a major, and sometimes impossible, challenge for consumers to get their cars back on the road in a timely manner that is also environmentally friendly. Coloradans are left for months with inoperable vehicles while they await catalytic converter repairs.
- When people can’t access or afford CARB-certified aftermarket catalytic converters, many are choosing to drive vehicles without a catalytic converter. This is causing irreparable damage to the environment and Colorado air quality because without a catalytic converter, vehicles can’t filter and reduce harmful emissions, including hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide.
- People are working around the new regulations and supply chain issues by getting catalytic converter replacements out of state. The states surrounding Colorado do not have the same limitations to only using CARB-certified catalytic converters. Without that regulation in the way, consumers have quick access to more affordable aftermarket catalytic converters, ones that will still pass emission tests in our state.
- For many Coloradans with older vehicles, catalytic converter theft or repair could be a total loss. Many people’s insurance policies don’t cover the high cost of CARB-certified catalytic converters and, if they do, the high cost often results in a total loss of the vehicle.
- Even if they can access them, many consumers can’t afford the cost of CARB-certified catalytic converters which are 800% more expensive than non-CARB-certified catalytic converters. The new ones are more expensive because they must meet certain requirements and contain more precious metals, yet the non-CARB certified catalytic converters will meet the emissions standards to keep cars emitting clean air on our roads. They are currently being used on vehicles in Colorado and pass the required yearly emission test administered by Clean Air Colorado. The repair costs of a catalytic converter are high, compared to the price of the converter itself. The price for selling a non-CARB-certified catalytic converter is no more than $300 and is readily available, but a typical CARB-certified catalytic converter replacement starts at around $2,500.
One option remains: Gov. Jared Polis can sign an Executive Order providing a temporary allowance to allow catalytic converters that will still meet all Colorado emissions standards to be installed on vehicles. This will allow those vehicles that have had a catalytic converter stolen, or simply need a replacement to get back on the road quickly in a way that is safe and environmentally friendly.
On behalf of the 1,125 members of the Colorado Independent Automobile Dealers Association (CIADA) and the negatively impacted citizens and businesses of Colorado, we urge Gov. Polis to remedy this issue. Let’s keep our air clean and get cars back on the road.
David Cardella is CEO of the Colorado Independent Automobile Dealers Association.
