Concerns over the coronavirus have forced us all to rethink some of our priorities. However, life as we knew it before the virus doesn’t have to come to a complete standstill.
For example, there’s no reason why plans to revitalize the Eilers, Bessemer and Grove neighborhoods need to be put on hold.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency and other groups have been working on strategies to bring new life into those neighborhoods after cleanup work at the old Colorado Smelter site has been completed.
The Colorado Smelter was a factory used to process silver and lead from 1883 to 1908. Although smelting operations ceased more than a century ago, federal officials say that toxic residue remains in the soil in the surrounding community.
In December 2014, the EPA designated the area around the Colorado Smelter as a so-called Superfund site, meaning cleanup work was necessary. Since then, workers have been going through the painstaking task of testing properties around the smelter site and, where necessary, removing arsenic and lead.
As of mid-February, the EPA reported that 298 yards had been cleaned, representing a little more than one-third of the total that have tested positive for contaminants. At that point, 183 homes had been cleared of lead dust particles, which represents about 28 percent of the total.
The EPA is continuing to conduct tests on other properties in the area, so there may be others in need of cleanup in addition to the ones that already have been identified.
In other words, it’s going to be a while yet before the testing and cleanup work will be completed. In the meantime, a plan for what happens next in the affected neighborhoods already is in the works.
The Pueblo City Council gave informal approval for the planning work to continue after hearing a presentation earlier this month.
Local, state and federal agencies want to take steps to ensure that residential and business activity in the neighborhoods will thrive.
Some of the ideas include improving the appearance of neighborhood streets, adding signage to direct people to nearby cultural points of interest, providing better access to nearby recreational amenities and designating a history trail between various historical sites in the area.
Other priorities include creating more affordable housing and encouraging new business investment within the targeted neighborhoods.
In other words, it’s an ambitious project under the best of circumstances. But the good news is that there’s ample time to work on the details of that plan while the cleanup work is continuing.
Obviously, now is not the right time to be holding town hall meetings on the plans. However, a lot of communication still can take place through conference calls, video conferencing and online forums.
Depending on how circumstances play out over the next few weeks or months, there may be other neighborhoods around Pueblo that will need to be making revitalization plans.
Those working to improve the Eilers, Bessemer and Grove neighborhoods have a good head start.
