Imagine if one person were responsible for all the murders committed in Pueblo. You would expect community leaders to use every available resource to track that person down and bring him or her to justice.
Well, there isn’t one person who fits that description. There is, however, one cause of all the homicides our city saw during the first two months of this year. All four of them have been attributed to domestic violence.
If that doesn’t sound like a call to action to address that issue, then we don’t know what would be. In addition to the four homicides reported in January and February, police say at least five of the 13 homicides reported last year were the results of domestic violence.
Tragically, those numbers only tell part of the story. Even in cases that don’t result in someone’s death, domestic violence is responsible for damaging the lives of countless people within our community.
In all of last year, there were 1,174 reported incidents of domestic violence, resulting in 654 arrests. Those statistics are sobering enough. But consider that domestic violence is a crime that often goes unreported. Many victims suffer in silence, believing they don’t need anyone’s help or that help isn’t available.
Social workers will tell you that domestic violence often escalates within relationships, starting with verbal or minor physical altercations between lovers or family members. Some of those cases evolve into conflicts that leave one or more people seriously injured or worse.
There are resources available to help domestic violence victims escape that cycle of abuse. But are those resources enough? And does everyone who needs to know about them actually know about them? And how could those resources be enhanced or improved?
Those are the types of questions that we hope will be explored during a symposium on domestic violence City Councilman Mark Aliff is trying to organize. Aliff has been reaching out to state legislators, law enforcement officials and those involved in treatment programs to see if they can get together to make some progress toward reducing this problem.
“We have to make this an issue of the community,” Aliff said. “We have to get word out to get the community the resources necessary to be able to combat this. It’s just unacceptable in our community where you have four homicides all related to domestic violence. We can’t stand for that as a community.”
No, we can’t. Even if you haven’t been a victim of domestic violence yourself, you well may know a family member, friend, co-worker or acquaintance who has been. And Pueblo’s crime rate, particularly our homicide per-capita rate, puts a stain on our entire community that limits our opportunities to grow, particularly in areas like economic development.
We commend the people in Pueblo who have been working for years to reduce domestic violence here, in many cases in near or total anonymity. We’re thankful for people like Maureen White, who recently took over as the executive director of YWCA Southern Colorado and vowed to tap new sources of funding to support the organization’s programs aimed at combating domestic violence.
But we also believe that, as a community, there must be more that we could do. We’re hoping the upcoming symposium will be a starting point toward addressing the needs we have in a comprehensive way.
Pueblo can’t afford to lose this fight.
