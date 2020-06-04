With the Colorado General Assembly trying to figure out how to shave $3 billion from next year’s budget due to projected revenue losses stemming from the COVID-19 response, every government program is under intense scrutiny, including the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media.
This is an office that struggles to justify its small budget even in healthy fiscal years. When things like education, roads and transportation are continually underfunded, lawmakers have a hard time forking over even $2 million to an office whose goal is to lure movie and TV production to Colorado with state-funded incentives. ...read the full editorial here.
