Border control matters. It is part of putting the health and welfare of Americans first. Nothing makes this clearer than the international spread of the Coronavirus.
President Donald Trump has long argued that uncontrolled immigration brings disease into the United States. The American left cringes at the assertion.
“He has long stoked fears that foreigners entering the United States bring disease. Now he may double down on xenophobic suspicions,” said a Feb. 18 article in The Atlantic, 18 days after Trump issued travel bans intended to obstruct the spread of the coronavirus.
The left consistently invokes charges of “racism” and “xenophobia” against Trump or anyone else who suggests we use border control to keep bad elements — whether diseases, terrorists or vicious criminals — out of the United States.
It exposes an amazing example of cognitive dissonance, or downright hypocrisy when the same left-wing academics and journalists crusade against Columbus Day. They tell us Columbus and other European immigrant explorers were evil, in part, for introducing smallpox and diphtheria into North America. Every Thanksgiving we hear lectures questioning the friendship among American Indians and Pilgrims because Pilgrim immigrants infected natives with diseases.
Despite this demonization of immigrants back in the 15th, 16th and 17th centuries, one is a racist fear-mongering xenophobe to suggest we screen for diseases at the border today.
Even as the left criticizes Trump’s coronavirus response as too-little-too-late, some blast him for enacting travel bans intended to prevent migration into our country of people carrying the virus.
“Guiding Trump’s response is a hardheaded nationalism,” The Atlantic declares. Travel bans, the article said, “reflect alarm coming from Trump’s base.”
The Atlantic cites critics from the World Health Organization “and elsewhere” who say the travel bans “are unnecessary and could generate a racist backlash against Chinese people. One Chinese foreign official asked of the U.S.: ‘Where is the empathy?’ “
The article went on to blast Trump’s “germophobia,” saying he is squeamish about contagion. Aides, we are told, try to suppress coughs in Trump’s presence. One aid frequently squirts hand sanitizer into the president’s hands.
Good. We don’t need the president — any president — contracting a deadly disease.
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden blasted Trump for the travel ban one day after he ordered it.
“This is not time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia — hysterical xenophobia and fearmongering,” Biden said.
CNN warned the travel band could have the “backfire” effect of “stigmatizing countries and ethnicities.”
The Chinese government’s People’s Daily newspaper called the travel ban “racist.”
If it is genuinely racist and xenophobic to protect against diseases brought by immigrants, we should consider any such criticism of our country’s early settlers as bigotry and xenophobia.
Of course, the travel ban is just good public health policy. Had Native Americans known of Pilgrim immigrants bringing disease, they would have been wise to try stopping them.
The federal government has an obligation to protect humanity, with the highest priority going to the people who elect and pay for the government. Keeping infected humans outside of our borders is common sense when trying to save American lives. Trump deserves accolades for the swift action taken without concern for the inevitable tirades of open borders advocates.
