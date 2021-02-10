There’s one consolation in Monday night’s 11-2 vote by the Denver City Council approving a “group-living” amendment to the city’s zoning code: When the policy inevitably backfires, it probably will happen gradually. Even though it technically takes effect almost immediately, its unavoidable consequences — ever more congestion; ever less peace, quiet and security in neighborhood after neighborhood — will take a little while to set in.
Then again, even that dubious reprieve has a downside: It could give the council just enough breathing room before the chickens come home to roost. With any luck, council members won’t have to answer for this reckless policy before the next election.
The fact that this assault on Denver’s quality of life may take a bit of time to play out also offers a sadly fitting finale to a yearslong process. What began as a perfectly awful idea on the white boards of the city’s planning bureaucracy — emerged as a perfectly awful idea even after repeated revisions and re-tweaks. Rome wasn’t built in a day, you know.
Never mind that all that sweat equity led to something most Denverites likely oppose.
Monday’s only no-voting council members, Kevin Flynn and Amanda Sawyer, refused to hop aboard this runaway train and deserve credit for their judgment. The rest were determined to give the proposal an “A” for effort.
"The bill that’s on the floor tonight was a compromise that reflected a lot of that input," Councilwoman Debbie Ortega said the night of the vote. “I’ve never been engaged with a more open and transparent process that had multiple outreach points with the community, that was as broad-ranging in the representation.”
But what if nobody wanted it in the first place? Ortega neglected to mention that a lot of the “multiple outreach points” involved the general public voicing its fury over a process they felt was anything but “open and transparent”— and over a proposal they said would destroy their neighborhoods.
Who could blame them? As we noted here just before the vote, the group-living policy as adopted will:
Sextuple the surface area of the city where homeless shelters and halfway houses could operate — to include parts of town now zoned commercial, mixed use and even higher-density residential;
Scrap a current, mandatory buffer between Denver’s schools and halfway houses;
Allow up to five unrelated residents/tenants — including all of their family members — in single-family homes of any size.
As we’ve also noted before, that means a homeless shelter or even a halfway house could open in a strip mall near your house. It could be near day cares, schools, rec centers; the list goes on. And what was once your next-door neighbor’s single-family home on your quiet cul de sac could become a de facto apartment complex — without any of the infrastructure to support it.
It all has the potential to erode your property values; risk you and your family’s security; pose a threat to schools, houses of worship, libraries and so many other community institutions; usher a new wave of noise and commotion into your neighborhood — and, eventually, usher Denverites out of town in hopes of recovering their lost quality of life.
As far as City Hall is concerned, it’s all in the name of “equity” — a one-word mantra recited so often and so reflexively by the policy’s small circle of proponents, you have to wonder if even they know exactly what it’s supposed to me.
Which is not to assume there are no rank-and-file supporters of group living. Some embrace it on narrow, philosophical grounds; some out of self-interest because they already rent dorm-style in what’s supposed to be single-family homes, and they wish to be legitimized. Predictably, they were mustered into action in advance of Monday’s vote to register their support, ably assisted by City Hall’s own propaganda apparatus.
Yet, it’s a safe bet even the 11 council members who voted for the proposal assume the majority of Denverites — council district by council district as well as citywide — would vote the measure down in a heartbeat. Otherwise, the council wouldn’t have feared referring the matter to the next municipal ballot.
Their minds made up, members of the council majority chided group-living opponents, accusing them of spreading misinformation. Kendra Black, whose Council District 4 in southeast Denver was home base for some of the measure’s organized opposition, came across at Monday’s council hearing as if she were admonishing her own constituents.
"I make my decisions based on fact — not fiction, not hyperbole and not the misrepresentation of facts.”
And not, apparently, on the views of those who elected her.
