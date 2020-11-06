We don’t know much yet about the eight young adults arrested Wednesday night along Denver's East Colfax Avenue during a protest — yet another — that turned violent. We don't even know where they are from, whether from our area or just passing through on some sort of protest tour.
The suspects, all in their 20s, face a number of charges, some serious. Among those are second-degree assault of an officer; engaging in a riot, and possession of a prohibited weapon. Denver police confiscated a handgun, knife, hammer and bear spray when making the arrests.
As reported in Wednesday's Gazette, about 100 people marched down Colfax chanting anti-Donald Trump and anti-police slogans and carrying a banner that read, "Death to racism and the liberalism that enables it."
Police say there was property damage in their wake — graffiti scrawled on buildings; smashed windows; a fire set in an overturned dumpster — all-too-familiar sights after a summer of street unrest that swept Denver.
Earnest thanks, by the way, to Denver police for responding to this incident swiftly and appropriately.
The eight apprehended in Wednesday's melee will have their day in court, so let's not prejudge them. But we've seen faces a lot like theirs all too often over the past several months in news accounts and videos posted to social media: Young, hip, defiant and — given their reckless behavior — out of touch with the world they seek to change.
Yes, we all know it has ever been thus. Rebellion is the essence of youth, and all that. And this most recent iteration — the latest generation of rebels without a clue — has plenty of historical precedent. Sure, we get it.
But it's hard to be philosophical about it when it's your shop windows that are being shattered; your children's parks and public spaces disrupted; your neighborhood upended; your street being shut down; your community's landmarks defaced; your city that is being given a black eye — your own family's personal safety in jeopardy.
Denverites must be getting sick of it. Even when it wraps itself in a noble cause. Despite these divisive times, one thing we all should be able to agree on is that self-indulgent orgies of violence and destruction have nothing to do with honoring the memory of George Floyd. Nor with advancing racial justice or social harmony.
These make-believe "protesters" give the genuine variety a bad name. They devalue the very impact of the word "racism" by scrawling it across their banners. And by their actions, they insult Floyd himself.
Let's not forget his tragic death last May at the hands of Minneapolis police also inspired peaceful and profound protests seeking positive change. The young, would-be revolutionaries who have been rampaging for months through cities like Portland, Seattle and Denver are oblivious to Floyd's rightful legacy. They ignore the call for meaningful, thoughtful reforms, for racial reconciliation and a respect for civil rights. Privileged youths like the ones who stormed Colfax this week haven't the foggiest idea what it would be like to live in Floyd's world. Puffed up with false rage, they really just want to party.
In other words, we should take their threat very seriously — but not their cause. They really don't have one, after all.
Ever watch the Marlon Brando cult classic, "The Wild One"? One of the locals in a town swarmed by a biker gang asks its leader, "What are you rebelling against, Johnny?" He shoots back, "Whaddaya got?"
Exactly.
