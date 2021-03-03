Now that even the Biden administration has declared its support for standardized testing for school kids nationwide following a year of stunted “remote learning,” you might think testing’s largely Democratic Colorado critics would stand down. Instead, they are searching for loopholes in the administration’s position.
Last week, a top education official in the administration wrote state public school leaders informing them they must proceed with federally required standardized tests this year. The letter reasonably noted schools won’t be held accountable for the results, given the extenuating circumstances of the pandemic. The official also offered leeway — that states could administer shorter, remote, or delayed versions of the exams.
“To be successful once schools have re-opened, we need to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on learning and identify what resources and supports students need,” stated the letter from Acting Assistant U.S. Education Secretary Ian Rosenblum.
Yet, state lawmakers are pressing ahead with a bill to suspend testing in Colorado public schools. House Bill 1125 would halt administration of the annual statewide Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS, test. The bill also directs Colorado education officials to seek a waiver from the federal government to permit the state to put testing on hold.
One of the bill’s sponsors, state Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, told Chalkbeat Colorado last week she thinks the U.S. Education Department might grant the waiver her bill seeks if the state were to substitute the results of other tests periodically administered in many schools districts. Those results could be made public, she reasons, and satisfy state and federal requirements for standardized testing.
Would the administration’s allowance of flexibility would go that far? Or, are Zenzinger and her cohorts giving it a fanciful reading?
Here’s a more compelling question: Why are they putting up such a fight against the CMAS test in the first place?
The case for standardized testing was always straightforward, even before COVID shuttered the nation’s schools. Testing fosters data-driven education policy; compels our public schools to look in the mirror, and provides parents a potentially useful tool for assessing public ed in their community.
Now, it is even more crucial to gauge the breadth and depth of the likely learning loss among our kids after their prolonged isolation in the digital space.
Remote learning for many kids has been a poor substitute for the one-on-one contact with teachers and the all-around structure provided by in-person learning. A standardized assessment will yield precisely the kind of data needed by parents as well as educators and education-policy makers to figure out how deep and broad our kids’ learning deficits are after such an abrupt and prolonged shift from the classroom. You can’t address those lapses in learning unless you know what they are in the first place.
By contrast, the case for backing out of standardized testing in the wake of COVID has ranged from vague to underwhelming to self-contradictory. Some contend testing drains limited class time — arguably, a case for doing away with tests of any kind and thus, grades. Others have argued the tests weren’t designed — as one large-district administrator contended recently in The Gazette’s opinion section — “to measure performance during the wildly chaotic conditions that have dominated these two school years.” But isn’t that when we need tests most? Zenzinger’s tack, meanwhile, may be the most curious: to substitute testing for testing.
It all comes across as rather poorly thought through and even a bit disingenuous — enough to make you wonder what’s really going on here. We’ll venture an educated guess: The public education breakdown posed by remote learning offers an opening — a foot in the door — for those who always have opposed accountability measures like standardized testing. That would include some segments of the public education bureaucracy and of course the teacher unions.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, chided the Biden administration in a public statement last week: “It is a frustrating turn to see the administration ask states to continue requiring assessments during this tumultuous school year…We have always known that standardized tests are not the best way to measure a child’s development.”
In other words, how dare the administration not stay on script! Here’s the union’s chance to do away with a tool that lets those pesky parents as well as reform-minded policy makers assess what they actually are getting for their tax dollars!
As Luke Ragland, president of pro-education reform group Ready Colorado, told us Monday: “Canceling tests is not a new goal for many of the folks on the other side of this debate. The pandemic is being used as an opportunity to push a political agenda they had, long before anyone heard of the term social distancing. Parents and communities want information about how much damage has been done. They deserve to know the truth.”
