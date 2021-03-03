The state’s hospitality and event industry is thanking Gov. Jared Polis for granting them a new lease on life. A coalition of trade groups representing hotels, special-event operators, performance venues and related businesses announced Friday that the governor and his health officials have given them a much-needed path toward ramping up business as COVID winds down.
The industry has been idled for a year by COVID-era restrictions on gatherings. So, its leaders were delighted by last week’s major stride and issued a statement expressing their gratitude. Considering the key role the industry plays in Colorado’s economy, we all can be grateful.
Under the new direction provided by the administration, hotels and event venues will be able to significantly increase indoor capacities by April for counties operating at Blue or Green levels. As vaccine rates rise and infection rates continue to drop, indoor capacities will be able to increase further. By July, social distancing requirements could be relaxed. The coalition says that will help save millions of dollars in business and economic activity across Colorado while also bringing back thousands of employees to their jobs.
It’s not just the loss of current business that has crippled the industry. It has been the inability to plan for the future. Big events like conventions or concerts typically are etched in stone months and even years in advance. That’s why the new timeline is all the more critical. It will let hotels and venues book and host events and meetings through 2021 and into 2022. It lets our state — long a destination on the convention and conference circuit — get back in the competitive game of wooing major events that were lost to other states.
Up for grabs are wide-ranging events — from big conventions, conferences and performances to weddings and other traditional gatherings — all on hold due to COVID restrictions. The many would-be participants had to endure the disappointment, inconvenience and cost of postponed weddings, nixed conferences, called off concert seasons — the list goes on. But it has been downright devastating for the industry that hosts and presents those same events. Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bookings have been lost by major hotels and event businesses, and those losses have had an untold ripple effect on other business that rely on the tourist trade. State and local coffers have lost millions of dollars more in revenue that never came in from sales, lodging and other taxes.
Alongside all of it, there was the personal devastation to workers — thousands of furloughed or lost jobs in the industry. It paralleled the pain felt by workers in the restaurant industry amid the pandemic. And looming over all of it has been the threat of outright, permanent shutdown at even some of the largest affected operators.
In other words, many if not most Coloradans probably have been affected in some way by the industry’s paralysis even if they don’t realize it. In good years, after all, tourism is a cornerstone of our state’s prosperity, and the hotel and related industries — which depend on an annual procession of conventions, conferences and many other events — play a pivotal role. The industry pays $4 billion a year in wages and salaries to more than 98,000 employees along the Front Range, across the Rockies and throughout the state. It contributes $6 billion a year to the state’s economy and generates $1 billion annually in state and local taxes.
Which is why it was reassuring to know the governor has come through for Colorado on this issue. Amie Mayhew, president and CEO of the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, put it like this:
“We are thankful that Governor Polis and his team are ready to reopen Colorado for larger meetings and events. Our industry has been working with the governor’s administration to demonstrate our ability to reopen events, meetings and conventions while ensuring the safety and health of our guests, employees and local communities. The governor’s decision to chart a pathway to return meetings and events to Colorado will positively impact our members, their employees, our local communities and the state’s economy.”
Added Syd Sexton, president of the Colorado Event Alliance:
“We are optimistic that our clients will now have the confidence to plan their summer-and-beyond events and, most importantly, we can get our amazing industry employees back to work.”
All in all, another good sign Colorado is on the road to recovery.
