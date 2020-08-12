A cluster of counties on Colorado’s Western Slope (Montrose, Rio Blanco, Mesa, Ouray, San Miguel, Moffat and Delta) along with three counties in eastern Utah have warmed more than 2 degrees Celsius over the past century. ...read full editorial here.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: We need water to grow — and it's disappearing
- The Daily Sentinel Editorial Board
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.