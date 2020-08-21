For all its ills — and there a lot of them — social media is one of the best vehicles for sharing information about a wildland fire. ...read full editorial here.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Social media done right
- The Daily Sentinel Editorial Board
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.