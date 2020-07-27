The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with civil unrest in major metropolitan areas, is pushing entrepreneurs (large and small) and location-neutral workers to begin “kicking the tires” of small- and medium-sized communities across the nation to gauge whether they might be able to relocate to a …read full editorial here.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Operation Beachhead: Softening the landing for economic development in rural Colorado
- The Daily Sentinel Editorial Board
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.