Nerves are still frayed from the June 3 Grand Junction City Council meeting that saw 200 people representing minority groups descend on City Hall to protest unfair treatment by police, the school district and other institutions (including the council itself) in the wake of George Floyd’s death. ...read the full editorial here.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Decorum loses in rift over respect on council
- The Daily Sentinel Editorial Board
