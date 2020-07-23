As defined by the U.S. Constitution, federalism is a fundamental aspect of American government, whereby the states are not merely regional representatives of the federal government, but are granted independent powers and responsibilities, including law enforcement. We are, after all, the ...read full editorial here.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: A questionable way to 'law and order'
- The Daily Sentinel Editorial Board
