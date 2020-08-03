Two citizen initiatives for this November’s statewide ballot may have beaten the Aug. 3 deadline, promising voters a healthy range of choices about how they wish to spend their money.
Initiative 295 seeks voter approval for the creation of any new significant state enterprise that will depend on revenue derived from fees. The intent seems to be to keep the state Legislature from further funding government with fees in lieu of taxes without that approval.
Organizers said they had more than 190,000 signatures Thursday, well beyond the 124,632 verified signatures required.
Backers of Initiative 306, asking voters to reduce the state income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55%, also planned to deposit more than the required number of signatures by the end of the week.
It is not unlikely Colorado voters will see a range of choices on their ballots, from lowering taxes to raising them, to creating new taxes and creating obstacles to new fees. That’s good.
Just don’t vote Yes on everything, or you could put us all at risk of disappearing come Nov. 4.
