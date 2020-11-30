Joyful, joyful we exhort thee
Durangoans, and rurals, too;
Shopping is your civic duty
Holidays’r upon us soon.
Help our merchants keep doors open;
Nearby find the gifts you seek;
You have pow’r to make an impact,
If any kind of sales you ring!
We apologize to the late Henry Van Dyke, who wrote the poem to be set to Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” that resulted in the popular Christian hymn, “Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee.” No doubt there are those who might take offense at our adaptation of the beloved hymn of praise, but we do so with the sincerest of sentiments: To encourage readers to give serious thought to how they may best support our community during this pandemic-tainted holiday season.
A friend of ours who survived Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans described how devastating it was to drive through her longtime neighborhood after the storm and see not just homes but also businesses destroyed, many never to be rebuilt. A favorite bookstore, the coffeehouse she frequented with friends, even the local Target store and its familiar clerks, were gone. With them, her sense of the character of her community vanished, along with her personal sense of belonging to her hometown.
Before it is over, the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to shutter some of our local businesses. These businesses help make up the very essence of Durango, for locals and visitors alike. They sustain our daily lives, pay taxes, employ workers, and encourage and feed the tourism that supports our region. Many local business owners are creative entrepreneurs who have invested their entire life savings and years of hard work in their businesses. Some are key supporters of our nonprofits and charities as well.
Not everyone will be able to shop much at all this holiday season because of financial reverses attributable to COVID-19. But many people are still solvent; one national study showed that since the pandemic began, spending has slowed and Americans have saved $2 trillion, so some of us can spend.
It is, of course, difficult to shop locally when we are supposed to be limiting our outings in order to help deter the pandemic. But those of us who are healthy can mask up and, if current public health regulations continue to allow, make brief forays into stores, maintaining social distancing. We can also shop locally online, ordering for pickup or for delivery. We hope that second-home owners and regular visitors share our sense of responsibility in this endeavor; they should be just as invested as native and full-time local residents in seeing our community continue to thrive.
So it’s more important than ever that we who live here think seriously about our businesses. Imagine walking past your favorite shops and restaurants, only to find them boarded up, closed forever. Which would you miss most?
If you can, visit them, or visit those favorite places online. And with a simple phone call, you can buy gift certificates from hair stylists, massage therapists and others whose income you know has been severely impacted.
Noel Night, the annual holiday event of which The Durango Herald has long been a part, will look different this year; visit the Local First website, localfirst.org, for updates as planning evolves.
When we spend money close to home, we are investing in the long-term future of our community and our own mental health and happiness.
And we don’t have to forgo laughter and joy this holiday season: Wear an ugly holiday sweater or a moose-rack headband while you shop, whether in person or online. And while you’re at it, sing “Jingle Bells” off-key.
