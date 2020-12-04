The Durango High School football team has already made history with its quarterfinal and semifinal victories in Colorado’s Class 3A football playoff competition this fall. Saturday, the team will...read full editorial here.
Durango Herald: Good reasons to celebrate (safely) in Durango this weekend
- The Herald editorial board
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.