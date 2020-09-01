Two-thirds of a million dollars in in-kind contributions so far, is being used to advocate cutting the state’s individual and corporate tax rates from 4.63% to 4.55%. With the damage done to payers...read full editorial here.
Durango Herald: Endorsements
- The Herald Editorial Board
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.