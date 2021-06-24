The abrupt closure of many offices and workplaces last spring, due to a global pandemic, ushered in a new era of remote work for millions of Americans and caused a significant shift in the way a large segment of the workforce operates. It's estimated that at the height of the pandemic, 71% of those workers were working remotely, many for companies far from home. As the nation returns to work, many will still work remotely.
Many national companies are still hiring for remote positions that can be performed in any state, except maybe Colorado. And no, that's not due to our liberal marijuana stance.
One of the most significant employment-related bills passed by the Colorado General Assembly during its 2019 legislative session was the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act (EPEWA).
In May of 2019, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act into law. The Act went into effect on January 1, 2021.
The law was intended to address pay disparities affecting women and minorities, and includes several provisions aimed at preventing wage discrimination, such as: preventing employers from asking applicants for their previous rate history; allowing employees who feel they have been discriminated against to more easily file civil suits and requiring employers to disclose pay rates for job openings. The law also requires that men and women in the same workplace be given equal pay for equal work. Supporters cited pay discrepancies in the state, saying women earn about 86 cents for every dollar a man makes. It is important to note that the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, both address equal compensation, so many feel Colorado's new law was unnecessary.
The Act was amended eight times, to address the concerns of businesses and various groups but there may still be a major glitch.
The law has had unintended consequences nationwide, as some national companies are now excluding Coloradans from applying for remote positions in their advertisements or job descriptions. As a number of other states have similar legislation, it is not clear why Colorado is being singled out but a recent Wall Street Journal report lists Johnson & Johnson, pharmaceutical distributor McKesson Corp., and Cardinal Health Inc. among the companies saying: "Coloradans need not apply".
At Johnson & Johnson, a recent post for a commercial finance senior manager and a senior manager in operations includes this: “Work location is flexible if approved by the Company except that position may not be performed remotely from Colorado.”
At issue is the stipulation in the Act that mandates employers must disclose salaries for open positions. Several employers have said equal pay transparency could compromise their ability to negotiate with prospective hires and they are reluctant to disclose salary information.
The recent allegations are under investigation by the state and it is unclear what, if anything, Colorado can do to address this. Coloradans can still apply but there is no guarantee their applications will even be considered.
Our Democrat-controlled legislature has spawned numerous legislation intended to address inequality in the work place, guns, affordable housing and education. Some of the laws are naive, such as Senate Bill 256, which attempts to give cities, towns, counties, water districts, universities and all sorts of other special jurisdictions authority to “enact an ordinance, regulation, or other law governing or prohibiting the sale, purchase, transfer, or possession (emphasis added) of a firearm, ammunition, or firearm component or accessory …?” This bill exceeds the state's authority and will obviously fail in its intended purpose.
Hopefully the recent fallout from the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act will serve as a warning to the next session's legislators that unintended consequences can have big consequences.
