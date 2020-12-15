In trying times, people historically have turned to their faith for solace, hope and more. The worldwide bout with COVID-19 that landed in Colorado last spring is no exception.
According to one Pew Research Center survey from March, more than half of Americans had prayed to end the coronavirus. A study last May by Jeanet Sinding Bentzen at the University of Copenhagen looked at prayer-related searches on Google globally and found dramatic surges as COVID cases soared. In fact, Google searches involving prayer as the pandemic unfolded hit the highest level ever for all income groups in most countries, surpassing even the number of prayer searches around the time of major events like Easter and Ramadan.
More generally, survey data affirms the significant role of spirituality, particularly organized religion, in American life. Some two thirds of Americans were attending a worship service, slightly under half of them regularly, as recently as last year according to one poll. There also is data suggesting a relationship between spiritual beliefs, including activities like prayer and participation in worship, and people’s health. Studies have observed an association between prayer, belief in a supreme being and other facets of religious life, and positive health outcomes like quicker recovery from illness or even longer life.
However one chooses to interpret that broad-based affinity for faith and its effect on people’s lives, there’s no denying the role it plays for believers. Which is all the more why it was encouraging to see Colorado’s state health department ease up last week on COVID-related restrictions on religious gatherings. It’s not only about time but in fact overdue.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment revised its previous public health order that had curbed religious services at places of worship, with an updated version issued Monday categorizing some types of services as "essential." The amended order deems funerals, weddings and baptisms essential. Moreover, worship services in general now "must do their best to follow public health recommendations but may exceed recommended capacity caps if they cannot conduct their essential activity within those restrictions."
One practical effect of the updated order is to allow more people to gather in communal worship in churches, synagogues, mosques and the like. It’s a welcome development because group worship is central to the world’s largest religions and religious denominations.
Those who have been following the church-state standoff in Colorado amid COVID will recall a related development in a federal court in Denver in October. Two Denver-area churches had contended the state was inconsistently applying its mask-wearing and social-distancing requirements, infringing on worship while going easier on comparable secular activities.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico agreed: “…the Constitution does not allow the State to tell a congregation how large it can be when comparable secular gatherings are not so limited, or to tell a congregation that its reason for wishing to remove facial coverings is less important than a restaurant’s or spa’s.”
The two churches won the right in that case to be exempted from masks and capacity restrictions though that decision has been appealed by the state.
Many churches and other houses of worship in Colorado have suspended in-person services and gatherings amid the pandemic. Some others have continued to conduct group worship. There have been some COVID “outbreaks” tracked by health authorities and associated with those congregations. But as with other activities, notably indoor dining at Colorado restaurants, the actual number of COVID cases traced to those outbreaks is barely a blip on the curve of the state’s overall COVID caseload. If you’re looking for super-spreaders, generally, you won’t find them in the pews on Sunday morning.
Bottom line, there is little practical risk — and so much to be gained — by restoring the right to worship at least somewhat more freely for Colorado’s many people of faith.
There has of course been other hopeful news regarding the pandemic, as well. Most notably, early (if limited) doses of a vaccine will arrive in our state soon. And as reported Friday by The Gazette, the state’s seven-day average of new COVID cases has declined since Nov. 19. Last Thursday's seven-day average of cases was the lowest in nearly a month. Hospitalizations, too, seem to be plateauing as of Friday, with 1,675 Coloradans hospitalized, down from a peak of nearly 2,000 more than a week earlier.
Yet, the ultimate source of hope for many Coloradans lies outside hospital ERs and ICUs. It’s beyond the workaday wisdom of the public health bureaucracy and far removed from pharmaceutical manufacturers’ research labs — as remarkable as their accomplishments have been, of late. Let’s not hinder people of faith from engaging with that source of hope in their time of need. It can do them a world of good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.