Tonight's Denver City Council hearing on the controversial “group living” amendment to the city’s zoning code promises to raise the roof — given intense citywide opposition. As for the council vote that is scheduled to follow, we’ll remain hopeful members will see the light and kill the proposal.
We’ve heard rumors of the likely leanings of council members, suggesting some of them may view the amendment as it now stands as some sort of grand and hard-bargained compromise. That’s after successive changes to the plan — some made only in the past several weeks — by the city’s planning staff. The changes were City Hall’s response to an uproar from many, many residents who wondered why the city wants to ratchet up congestion and jeopardize peace, quiet — and security — in neighborhoods citywide.
Yet, even after the changes, the proposal still presents more or less the same perils to the community. And here’s the thing: It serves no practical purpose in the first place.
So, we’ll take this opportunity to disabuse council members of the notion that there is anything worth salvaging. Sure, the proposal has been years in the making — hours and hours of sweat equity by planning staff; grueling meetings with an unhappy public once it learned the full potential impact; repeated trips back to the drawing board, and so forth.
But none of that serves as a reason for propping up what was a bad idea to begin with. Rather, the council should learn a lesson here: Next time, back out of a misguided policy proposal while it’s still just a sketch on a cocktail napkin. Don’t waste so much time on it.
Even after the proposal’s nips and tucks, it isn’t a compromise. A compromise is when each side wants something and has to settle for half a loaf. In this case, only the city wants something and has been persistent in pursuing it. All Denver residents have wanted throughout this saga was to be left alone.
Indeed, it’s hard to see why anyone would support the proposal’s most problematic features. Among other provisions, the group-living amendment would:
Sextuple the surface area of the city where homeless shelters and halfway houses could operate — to include parts of town now zoned commercial, mixed use and even higher-density residential;
Scrap a current, mandatory buffer between Denver’s schools and halfway houses;
Allow up to five unrelated residents/tenants — including all of their family members — in single-family homes of any size.
As we’ve noted here before, that means, among other things, that a homeless shelter or even a halfway house could open in a strip mall near your house — near day cares, schools, rec centers; the list goes on. And what was once your next-door neighbor’s single-family home on your quiet cul de sac could become a de facto apartment complex — without any of the infrastructure to accommodate it.
All of which holds the potential to erode your property values; risk you and your family’s security; pose a threat to schools, houses of worship, libraries and so many other community institutions; usher a new wave of noise and commotion into your neighborhood — and, eventually, usher Denverites out of town, in search of their lost quality of life.
So, why did City Hall ever propose it? It all boils down to one buzzword: equity. That’s right; the folks at City Hall who hatched this idea did so because they believe it’s unfair that a single-family dwelling currently can’t function as, say, a frat house. That a homeless shelter or halfway house is restricted to parts of the city that are zoned for warehouses and the like — i.e., the kinds of buildings and areas that actually serve the residents of shelters and halfway houses quite well. They are areas where residents are near related services like rehab programs; near mass-transit routes so they can hold jobs, and far from neighborhoods where they might be a nuisance or threat.
As council members cast a vote on this proposal, they must bear in mind there never was any community demand for it. It’s an attempt to impose an elitist vision on ordinary Denverites on the premise that City Hall knows best.
And while its supporters at the city have corralled some who will attest to its need, that rings hollow in Denver’s real-world neighborhoods, from Montbello to Bear Valley, from Berkeley to Hampden Heights. It’s still not too late for the council to look past the technocrats who dreamed up this would-be utopia — and actually heed their constituents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.