It was disappointing to see a group of state lawmakers attempt this week to inject racial politics into the governor’s plan for equitably and effectively apportioning limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine among Coloradans. Gov. Jared Polis’ approach for prioritizing early recipients of vaccine are sensible and fair to all Coloradans. Demands that he now shift tack — and give special treatment to the state’s prison inmates — are off base.
On the heels of a preposterous if predictable court filing Tuesday by the American Civil Liberties Union to place prisoners ahead of most other Coloradans in receiving the vaccine, the Colorado Black Democratic Legislative Caucus got in on the act. The caucus announced in a press release it had sent Polis a letter, “urging him to reconsider his decision to remove incarcerated individuals in jail or prison as a high-risk population to receive priority COVID-19 vaccinations.”
The nine-member caucus correctly noted in its press statement that the Polis administration is not currently giving special priority to criminal convicts in the state’s lockups. Instead, inmates are being treated the same as the state’s population overall. It’s a policy that a lot of Coloradans of all races probably perceive as evenhanded and level-headed. Yet, it troubles the caucus.
“The impact of COVID-19 has been devastating for communities of color,” said one caucus member, Sen.-Elect Janet Buckner, D-Aurora. “Any vaccine distribution plan should take into account health equity and the disproportionate amount of people of color who live in congregate settings while incarcerated. Their increased risk for infection warrants timely access to the vaccine so that we can protect vulnerable members in our society.”
Said another member, Rep.-elect Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver — who also holds an elected post on the Denver school board: “Until we can solve … all of the injustices that contribute to our overrepresentation in our jails we must be diligent to prevent the injustices within our reach. …This is one such injustice.”
Before considering the lawmaker’s misplaced priorities, it’s worth first recapping some basic data to provide perspective.
While the coronavirus is widely believed to have hit Black and Hispanic Americans harder than the overall U.S. population at various points in the virus’ timeline and in assorted places around the country — Colorado’s current data suggests that’s not the case here and now.
According to the latest COVID numbers tracked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, slightly more than 29% of the state’s COVID caseload consists of Hispanic Coloradans — not dramatically higher than the 22% of the state’s total population that is Hispanic. And 2.75% of COVID cases are among Black Coloradans; that’s actually lower than the roughly 4% of the state population that is black.
The same holds true for deaths attributed to COVID in Colorado: 3.71% of deaths from the virus have been among Blacks and 21.08 percent among Hispanics — almost exactly their respective proportions of the state population.
Meanwhile, Colorado’s prison population is 31 percent Hispanic and 18 percent black. Nearly half of all inmates are white.
One conclusion that can be drawn from the data is that the Polis administration’s plan for prioritizing vaccinations hardly poses inordinate risk to inmates of any particular race or ethnicity. Which is why it makes even less sense to let inmates cut in line ahead of other Coloradans.
As we’ve noted before on this much-debated topic, the governor’s approach is not a judgment upon prisoners’ status as lawbreakers. The policy makes no attempt to assess whether prison inmates of any race, or any other population group, is deserving of vaccine.
Rather, the policy aims to the extent possible to treat all Coloradans’ equally. It reserves a higher priority for select groups whose members aren’t just at high risk of catching COVID — as prisoners are, due to living in close quarters — but who also are at high risk of severe illness or death, or who are on the front lines in the fight against the virus. Hence, the residents and staff at long-term care facilities are deemed higher priority under the state’s plan.
As a population group that is relatively young and at least theoretically not drinking alcohol, using drugs or eating to excess, inmates for the most part aren’t at risk of severe consequences if they do contract COVID. And they don’t warrant a special status when it comes to doling out a vaccine that is in scarce supply.
There is of course an important and ongoing debate about the overrepresentation of Blacks and Hispanics in Colorado prisons, as noted by the lawmakers in their press statement. Blacks and Hispanics also are overrepresented among crime’s victims — another important discussion.
But there’s no evidence race enters into, or should enter into, the state’s decisions for dispensing COVID vaccine. All of which will become moot as vaccine supplies increase and the virus tapers off — soon, we hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.