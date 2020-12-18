It was heartening to read in The Gazette on Thursday that an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases didn’t materialize in Colorado following Thanksgiving’s family gatherings. Epidemiologists believe such events play a big role in transmitting the virus, and Thanksgiving week is traditionally the busiest travel holiday. It appears our state has dodged that bullet.
What’s more, Colorado’s COVID caseload seems to be tapering overall, at least for now. As reported in The Gazette, the seven-day average of new cases statewide has been on the decline since Dec. 4, when the state was averaging more than 4,500 cases a day. Mid-November’s headline-making spike in cases — the peak thus far in the state’s 10-month bout with the pandemic — was higher still. Could it be a bona fide, long-run trend?
And, of critical importance, the number of hospitalizations is down. Two weeks ago, the state was on the cusp of surpassing 2,000 hospitalizations. But that number, as noted in The Gazette’s report, also has been dropping. There are 400 fewer Coloradans hospitalized now than there were on Dec. 2.
A key premise of the sweeping state and local restrictions on commerce, schools and wide-ranging other activities has been to prevent an inundation of hospitals. To say the least, Colorado’s health care professionals have been working overtime in every sense of the word, and it’s uplifting to think they could at last be on the verge of getting a break.
“In general, numbers have been dropping, which is very exciting,” said Eric France, the chief medical officer of the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment.
The state’s largest city has fared similarly. As The Gazette reported, Denver had 1,320 COVID cases per 100,000 residents as of Nov. 20 but now stands at just about half that, 751 per 100,000. Hospitalizations in Denver have fallen 18% since Dec. 5.
State officials attribute the progress at least in part to a renewed crackdown last month by public health authorities. Yet, shopping and a lot of other activities, while restricted compared with normal times, have proceeded much as they had in previous months amid the pandemic. And the severe curtailment of some other activities — notably, indoor dining at restaurants has been shut down in the state’s population centers — may or may not have made a difference. While “outbreaks” had been traced to in-house dining at restaurants, restaurateurs have pointed out the actual number of cases involved has been a negligible. Still, they only are allowed to serve patrons outdoors.
Which is why a lot of owners and employees in the restaurant business are growing restive. For example, three Colorado Springs businesses sued the state last week over COVID restrictions they say are arbitrary. They contend in part that the state’s COVID-19 restrictions have not treated all businesses equally, singling out restaurants and bars even though they pose no greater threat of transmitting COVID than do many other businesses. Meanwhile, mainstay Denver diner Sam’s No. 3 closed and posted a notice for patrons on its window explaining, “The City and County of Denver has shut us down for serving four tables, with improper airflow, on our patio.” The notice contended the restaurant had sought to work with local authorities to rectify the problem but got no guidance. “…they shut us down. No warnings.”
The question arises: Are the continued restrictions responsible for — or, on the other hand, oblivious to — the latest encouraging data on COVID cases?
Meanwhile, another question remains: Does it make sense to apply broadly sweeping restrictions to a virus that poses a serious threat, with relatively few exceptions, to only certain demographics? Could at-risk segments of the population, mostly the elderly and immuno-deficient, have been served as well or even better by more specific intervention on their behalf — rather than targeting society at large?
As we continue to ponder those questions, we’ll be watching the most telling and traumatizing COVID index or all — its tragic death toll. And there is hopeful news on that front, too.
On Nov. 24, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy — citing the projections from the state’s data modeling — said Colorado’s death toll could more than double in the following five weeks. More than three weeks later, the toll has risen from approximately 2,800 to 3,230 as of Wednesday. That’s a 15% increase.
At that rate, it’s hard to see how Colorado will get anywhere near 5,600 COVID deaths less than two weeks from now. And let’s be grateful for that, with fingers crossed.
