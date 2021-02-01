The familiar refrain from the fight against COVID, “we’re all in this together,” also applies to another challenge facing Colorado — and that’s highways. Repairing them. Maintaining them. Upgrading them. Expanding them as needed. And, of course, securing the funding to attend to all of those needs.
We’ll credit that wisdom to veteran State Capitol lobbyist Sandra Hagen Solin. She’s the longtime crusader for transportation who told our news affiliate Colorado Politics, at a summit on highway funding last week, that highway advocates are urging the legislature to chip in $250 million a year. That’s $250 million a year more than lawmakers chip in now if you don’t count limited infusions like 2017’s SB 267, which is bolstering rural roads and bridges for four years
Solin called the amount, "very doable, and it's a tiny, minuscule fraction of the overall ($31 billion last year) budget, and it demonstrates a commitment of we're-all-in-this-together, skin-in-the-game approach.”
And right she is; the vast majority of us use the state’s beleaguered transportation infrastructure — directly as motorists as well as indirectly, through all the goods we depend on that are shipped to us from around the world. We rely on our highways more than on just about any other service provided by state government, and we all have a stake.
Many of our state’s lawmakers don’t always see themselves as being among that “we,” however — at least, when it comes to helping pick up the tab. A number of them contend the state budget can’t be the go-to for most or even much transportation funding. The default funding source, they’ll tell you, is the Highway Users Tax Fund. Most of its revenue comes from Colorado’s gas tax that every motorist (except those who drive electric cars) pays at the pump.
But the 22-cent-per-gallon gas tax offers dwindling returns. Motorists driving the same number of miles from year to year are paying ever less into the state till as they buy cars that are ever more fuel efficient.
Those like Solin counter that they don’t expect the legislature to pick up the whole tab. It’s a big tab, after all. Consider some of the basic numbers:
The state transportation department estimates there are $9 billion in backlogged upgrades and maintenance on the state’s roadways.
Unsafe roads and out-of-control traffic cost Colorado drivers over $7.1 billion annually, according to National Transportation Research Group.
A recent report by the Reason Foundation ranked the quality of Colorado’s rural roads 47th nationwide.
All Solin and like-minded advocates are really hoping for from the legislature is, as she put it, skin in the game. That arguably can be used to leverage broader buy-in from the general public — in the form of support for tax and fee hikes? At least, that is likely what some of the highway funding boosters have in mind. Just as arguably, though, the public will be at best reluctant to go along for the ride. They have not been kind to statewide ballot proposals for transportation funding.
That standoff was the inspiration for last week’s virtual summit on transportation convened by the high-profile initiative, A Way Forward. Given the business-community power players hosting the event, Gov. Jared Polis himself added a keynote appearance and plenty of encouragement for the summit’s goals of a transportation-funding solution with wide-ranging support. But Polis didn’t offer much of a commitment.
"Hopefully legislation gets sent to my desk that not only supports the 10-year plan but modernizes our transportation system and keeps Colorado competitive now and into the future,” the governor told participants.
The 10-year plan he referred to came out last year from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The department proposes an extra $500 million a year — wherever it comes from — on top of its baseline budget based largely on the gas tax and federal funding.
Solin seems to regard it as progress if she could get just half of that loaf. In light of the legislature’s recent leanings on the matter, she’d be right about that.
Indeed, the highest hurdle to breaking through the highway funding bottleneck is the fact that the entire state government is controlled — firmly, since the last election — by the party that seems more preoccupied with climate change in the air than with gridlock on the ground.
To hear a lot of the minority Republicans at the statehouse, there is if anything a hostility across the aisle to motor vehicles. And even if plenty of Democrats say that’s an unfair characterization, most of them will admit to holding higher policy priorities.
Will the irony dawn on them as they sit mired in traffic en route to the Capitol, once the COVID-suspended, 2021 session resumes?
