A protest by some 70 youths in front of the Colorado Department of Health and Environment last week shined light anew on one of the biggest, yet all-too-often overlooked groups of COVID casualties in Colorado: our children. They are among the least vulnerable to the coronavirus itself — many kids who catch it show no symptoms at all — but are among the most endangered by the mind-numbing, soul-crushing isolation that has been imposed upon them.
Granted, it has been bad enough for grownups. They must work from home in competition with kids and pets and neighbors’ noisy lawnmowers and now snow blowers. For some, there are spotty internet connections and for many, the awkwardness of conducting all job-related duties online. When off duty, adults have faced eateries and pubs that were shuttered, then restricted and in many cases of late, shuttered again. There are trips that have been canceled with no prospect yet for rebooking. Gatherings of extended families have been nixed. Even holidays have been limited to immediate households. For those living alone it’s a solo celebration.
Yet, at least for the cheerier, glass-half-full types out there, there’s all that gas and time that was saved in avoiding the usual aggravating commute. For society’s many homebodies, working from the kitchen breakfast bar actually can work out better — even if the boss may have issues with it. And dealing with the office blowhard on Zoom beats face to face.
Kids are another matter. To many of them, especially the younger ones, not much of the worldwide shutdown made sense in the first place. Seeing little actual illness around them, they were left to wonder why school as they knew it had ended, replaced by “remote learning.” Or, why spring baseball and summer basketball clinics and fall soccer leagues were abridged or canceled outright. They were forbidden, as well, from gathering in parks on their own to toss a Frisbee or throw around a football with other kids who weren’t members of their households. A pickup game at a neighborhood basketball court? Not when — as in Denver during last spring’s lockdown — the city actually took down hoops from backboards. Yes, that really happened.
And then there’s that staple of youth sports — the kind you join through your school. All the fandom and school spirit; the pep rallies; the fight songs blasted out by the school band — and of course the sports themselves. A whole lot of it was canceled along with the rest of in-person schooling last spring. This fall, it came back only in a truncated form.
At first, fall sports like football and soccer were backburnered entirely until next spring. Then, the governor intervened to ease restrictions on school sports even as schooling itself started out entirely online for most grades in most places and continues that way to this day. An abbreviated high school football season proceeded in fits and starts. Attendance was restricted; some games were canceled in response to rising COVID case numbers, and some school districts including the state’s largest, Denver’s, never restarted their football programs at all in favor of awaiting a spring makeup season.
Most recently, the state health department and the Colorado High School Activities Association announced winter sports such as basketball, wrestling, girls’ swimming and ice hockey will be delayed due to COVID. The announcement came less than a month before practice was to start for those sports. As reported in The Gazette, CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said last week that the association and members requested an answer from the state on the possibility of variances being granted for such “Season B” sports. The organization is awaiting word, Blanford-Green said, and hopes to avoid "what if" anxiety for hopeful athletes.
Hence, last Thursday’s rally outside the health department by student-athletes and coaches. Some came to the department’s Denver-area main office from as far away as the lower Arkansas Valley and the northeastern Colorado plains.
A central theme in their message to the department: As teen suicide takes its toll in some of their communities, it’s not just young people’s bodies but in some cases their minds that are at risk without an essential outlet like athletics.
High schooler Malik Carlson, from rural Briggsdale, told The Gazette, “It's not fair and it's not right. We just want to go out and play.”
Before any of us adults remind youths like Carlson that life simply is unfair sometimes, let’s remember the extent to which Colorado’s, and the whole nation’s kids arguably have born a disproportionate share of the burden in curbing COVID. All available data indicates kids are least affected by the coronavirus and even are less likely to transmit it. We owe it to them after the better part of a year to give them a break from the protracted trench war against COVID.
Let’s do all we can to expedite their return to real classroom learning. And when it comes to school sports, let’s get them back in the game.
