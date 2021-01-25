Denver Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson has been on both sides of the thin blue line — at the same time. Once, as a young cop in Ohio — off duty and driving some friends to the airport to pick up his sister — he was pulled over by police. Four times. Robinson is Black.
“I asked the officer each time I was pulled over and heard several times it was because my ‘headlights were dim,’ ” Robinson recounted for our news affiliate, Colorado Politics, last August. “I told one officer that is not against the law and he said, ‘Well, I just wanted to see if you were doing something.’ Another officer asked where I was headed, and I told him I was headed to the airport. He then asked what I was doing at the airport and I said I was picking someone up and asked if that was against the law. He said, ‘Don’t worry about that right now. Give me your license and I’m going to need the licenses of all three of your friends as well.’ I said I need probable cause for being pulled over and just to let you know, I am an off-duty police officer and I am armed. He said, 'You should have told me that up front, I thought you were one of the dirties.’ ”
In other words, Robinson knows all too well the ordeal of being stopped for “driving while Black.” He attributed the experience to, “the acts of rogue cops but also reflective of systemic racism that exists in some areas.” And he made clear, “When these things occur, they must be addressed as they have no place in our modern society.”
So, when Robinson decided recently to withdraw police from participation in a task force formed to “reimagine policing” amid last summer’s racial strife, as reported Friday by Colorado Politics and The Gazette, it’s a safe bet he didn’t make that call lightly. Given the walk Robinson has walked, he is a public servant who assuredly won’t back off of the quest for racial justice in police ranks.
It’s not Robinson’s fault the task force, once thought to hold promise, has jumped the rails and no longer serves its intended purpose. If anything, Robinson originally put more credence in the endeavor than we would have; perhaps he deserves credit for having given it the benefit of the doubt in the first place.
Like all Denverites, we wanted the city to make a renewed effort amid last summer’s unrest to ensure police were scrupulously upholding our civil rights when engaging with the public. And following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last May, the entire nation agonized anew over the long-bitter relationship between law enforcement and Black Americans. A soul search by all races ensued, resulting in many positive developments.
Yet, there was good reason to be skeptical about Denver’s “Reimagine Policing and Public Safety Task Force” from its inception seven months ago. Even its name — airy, unfocused and a bit utopian — doesn’t inspire confidence it will accomplish much. And, sure enough, it appears to have been overtaken by assorted agendas that will take it far afield from its presumed mission of better police-community relations.
Robinson sent a Jan. 13 email to the group’s coordinator, Robert Davis, explaining his decision to pull police off the panel. Robinson expressed concern that police representatives to the group had been instructed to limit their input to answering questions, and he noted that Denver’s business community as well as its neighborhood organizations weren’t represented.
“Many other stakeholders should be included for this group to even approach the broad community,” Robinson wrote. “People handpicked by you are not a clear representation of the community, and therefore, the committee lacks a truly diverse perspective. That diverse perspective is what is needed to build consensus for meaningful reform. Without it, the group you have convened is little more than a personal sounding board for political views and rhetoric.”
He added that many community members have called and voiced concern “about the lack of direction, leadership, and politically charged motivation by the half dozen people dominating this committee.” And he noted, “…there has been absolutely no progress for change recommendations from this group in the last seven months.”
“Lack of direction,” “politically charged” and “no progress”? No wonder it has the full support of Candi CdeBaca, the Denver City Council’s cop-bashing first-termer, who chimed in on Twitter with props for the task force and, of course, snark for Robinson.
No one at City Hall wants racial justice and healthy police-community relations more than Murphy Robinson. Candi CdeBaca just wants to make noise. And it’s not clear what the task force wants — other than $50,000 to pay Davis for facilitating its meetings.
Robinson has informed Davis his department will not be picking up that tab — another prudent decision that should instill confidence in Denver’s public safety chief.
