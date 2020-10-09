A fly parked itself on the vivid white hair of Vice President Mike Pence for five minutes. That may go down as the highlight of a reserved, sober, nonpersonal debate that lacked history-making one-liners, i.e., “sir, you’re no Jack Kennedy.”
Unlike the cage match featuring President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden last week, the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden running mate Kamala Harris provided information in a peaceful, enlightening exchange of ideas. Neither made it personal, as each candidate stuck to policy points. Neither said “Shut up, man.” Neither attacked the other candidate’s children. Neither called the other a “racist.”
It was a refreshing glimpse of political discourse of the past, and Trump and Biden would be wise to mimic the behavior when they meet next week. Have a debate of substance, not one of bullies swapping insults.
If Trump could defend his presidency with the erudition and Reagan-like demeanor displayed by Pence, he might not be trailing in the polls. If Biden had the bright and informed appearance of Harris, he might be further ahead.
When moderator Susan Page read the question of an eighth-grader bemoaning the divisive nature of political discourse, the last question of the night, one could imagine Pence and Harris as friends who don’t personalize policy disputes.
On substance, each candidate scored important points but no knockout blows.
Despite Pence’s detailed explanation of Trump’s COVID-19 response, Harris relied on her prosecutorial skills to admonish Pence and Trump for keeping important information about the disease from the American people — a reference to journalist Bob Woodward’s latest book. Woodward revealed, with a recording to back it, that Trump downplayed early knowledge of the airborne and lethal nature of the virus.
Harris said she would take a coronavirus vaccine if Trump adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended it, but not if Trump advised it. Pence pounced.
“Stop playing politics with people’s lives,” Pence said, accusing Harris and Biden of repeatedly undermining confidence in a vaccine the administration expects this year.
On the issue of taxes, Harris promised she and Biden would eliminate the Trump tax cuts on their first day in office. They would use new tax revenues to fund $4 trillion in direct payments to middle-class and low-income families.
Harris said she and Biden would not raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000, but Pence challenged the claim. He linked the Trump tax cuts to an annual tax savings by average Americans of $2,000. Additionally, he said, average household incomes increased by $4,000 a year.
“On day one, Joe Biden is going to raise our taxes,” Pence said.
When Harris tried to deny the tax increase charge, Pence demanded to know whether Biden would or would not eliminate tax cuts for the middle class. Harris dodged the question.
“The American economy and the American comeback is on the ballot,” Pence said. “ … He’s going to undo the tax cuts.”
Harris insisted Trump and Pence would harm average Americans by eliminating the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. In doing so, she said, they would jeopardize health care for people under 26 who are covered by parental health care plans and eliminate coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
Pence changed the subject and refused to answer what the Trump administration would do, specifically, to protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
In a similar fashion, Harris dodged repeated questions demanding to know whether she and Biden would “pack the court” by expanding the number of justices.
On China, trade, energy, climate change, health care, law enforcement, taxes, the Supreme Court and more, the debate spotlighted why voters should decide this election on policy — not personality.
The bottom of each ticket features an affable and eloquent adult. The top features two men with personalities that fail to comfort or inspire undecided voters.
Let’s hope the next presidential debate goes more like Wednesday night’s and less like the Cage Rage Championship. For a dose of comic relief, release a few flies.
