So, this is what it has come to in Colorado’s morally muddled marijuana trade: Aurora’s City Council has taken steps to legalize the delivery of retail pot — with the deliveries to be made only by people who’ve had run-ins with the law or live in disadvantaged areas.
And Denver’s City Council — not wanting to be outpaced in contributing to the cloud of cannabis accumulating over Colorado’s largest metro area — is about to follow suit.
Unfortunately, we are not making up any of this. It might even be funny if it weren’t true.
It’s all part of an incoherent attempt to fuse 2020’s favorite feel-good phrase, “social equity,” with Colorado’s latest cash crop. Think, buzzword meets just plain buzz.
In a preliminary, 8-2 vote on Monday, the Aurora council decided to allow the city’s residents to have marijuana delivered to their homes by licensed dispensaries between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Deliveries would be limited to 1 ounce of marijuana, 8 grams of marijuana concentrate and 80 10-milligram servings of THC at a time.
And here’s the dose of social equity: The policy in its first three years would permit deliveries only by those who experienced legal trouble back when retail pot was prohibited, as well as people who live in a disadvantaged area. Which is to say delivery permits will be reserved to one-time criminal drug dealers, and to the poor.
Proponents say it’s an effort to atone for the presumed effect of the war on drugs on disadvantaged communities. They seem to have overlooked the ravages of drug abuse and the collateral damage that the drug trade inflicted on those same communities.
As reported by The Gazette, Mayor Pro Tem Nicole Johnston said while people of color have been disproportionately affected by the war on drugs, it is well-off white people who have profited from the marijuana industry in Colorado. So, she wants to turn the tables.
“This is an opportunity today to give an opportunity for these social-equity licenses to be part of that process in Aurora,” Johnston said, “to open that door.”
Next door in Denver, as also reported by The Gazette this week, the City Council is considering three proposals to further liberalize the city’s flourishing pot scene. One would allow cannabis bars and tour buses; another would permit new store and cultivation licenses for the first time since 2016, and the third, as in Aurora, would legalize home delivery. Like Aurora’s proposal, Denver’s would incorporate social equity.
According to The Gazette’s report, a study prepared for Denver’s Department of Excise and Licenses in June found that one of the marijuana industry’s highest priorities is to “remove barriers” of previous arrests or convictions on employment or ownership, creating more opportunities for ownership and ensuring equity in hiring.
In other words, “equity” in this context includes laundering a criminal record. The pending proposal certainly would do that.
Just to be clear, creating a new, legally sanctioned class of operators to home-deliver marijuana products — for an industry that poses wide-ranging peril to Colorado’s youth — is a bad idea in itself. Pot is already alarmingly plentiful in places like Denver and too often falls into the underage hands that we were told would never be able to get a hold of it.
But the conflation of pot delivery and social equity defies both morality and sanity. Even if, by some leap in logic, it made sense to tell an ex-con struggling to find a job, “Hey, there’s always the drug trade!” — reserving him a special place in it by law turns public policy into self-parody.
It wasn’t that long ago that legalization advocates were promising mom ‘n’ pop pot shops would be above board and far removed from the criminal culture that always had dominated their trade. Now, they seek to bring the criminals back in.
It’s worth remembering that few “potheads” were doing time even when pot was illegal; it was typically hardened criminals who had lengthy rap sheets including for violent crime and other rackets. They’re the ones the equity movement would hire to drop drugs at the doorstep.
As for the poor who supposedly would reap equity opportunities, the Aurora and Denver proposals are a slap in the face. What disadvantaged communities really need are more educational opportunities, better-policed streets and, ironically, more extensive intervention against crippling substance abuse. Including for marijuana.
Economic opportunity is about empowering people to move upward and onward — not handing them a one-way ticket into the drug trade.
Sure, this is no longer J. Edgar Hoover’s America, but these proposals might not even make sense to Cheech & Chong.
