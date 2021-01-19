We’ll second Colorado U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn’s opposition to so-called “supervised injection sites” — i.e., government-designated places where intravenous drug addicts can shoot up with impunity.
Dunn enunciated his view on the matter in a public statement last week affirming a recent federal court ruling that found such sites illegal. As reported in The Gazette, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit had found that a 1986 federal law barred the opening of a first-in-the-nation site to provide medical supervision to drug users in Philadelphia.
The court’s written opinion was pretty straightforward: “Congress has made it a crime to open a property to others to use drugs.”
A purported premise behind the sites is that addicts are less likely to overdose if they are overseen by site staff. That’s the “supervised” part of the euphemism — which actually has its own Wikipedia entry as well as an accepted acronym, “SIS.” All of which illustrates the strange, new normal that has set in among some drug policy advocates.
As also noted in The Gazette’s report, the notion has proponents in Colorado, with fans in the legislature as well as in the City and County of Denver. A Denver-based, pro-injection site group, the Harm Reduction Action Center, offers a glimpse into the movement’s upside-down logic. Director Lisa Raville is quoted on the group’s website:
“The problem is, we are able to give them all the tools to inject drugs safely except the place to do it safely, and that means it is usually rushed and hurried and in an alley or a public bathroom.”
No safe space for a junkie to shoot up? Goodness; we can’t have that.
So far, fortunately, more sensible voices like Dunn’s have prevailed in our state.
“I commend and agree with the federal appellate court’s decision finding that facilities opened with the purpose of having visitors use heroin and fentanyl are doing so in violation of federal law,” he said in his Jan. 13 statement lauding the federal court ruling.
“…The idea of a government-sponsored drug house is an anathema to the principle that government’s primary duty is to do no harm,” Dunn said. “Such facilities would only serve to further the illicit drug trade and result in a greater number of overdose deaths, not less,” Dunn said.
Intravenous drug addicts need compassion — in the form of help kicking the habit. Supervised injection sites offer only false compassion — enabling the addict to perpetuate a self-destructive and typically miserable lifestyle. And that’s not to mention aiding and abetting other criminal activities addicts all too often are involved in.
In other words, it’s an approach that caters to drug abuse to ease its consequences — rather than curbing the abuse in an attempt to cure the underlying causes.
Kudos to Dunn for telling it like it is, and it’s good to see the courts on the side of common sense.
