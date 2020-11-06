With the impending July 1st, 2021 retirement of Colorado Northwestern Community College’s President, Ron Granger, now is the time for Moffat County residents to step up and have their voices heard. The search for a new President will provide many opportunities for our community to express what we desire in the next President.
In late July of 2020, President Granger announced his retirement from CNCC, ending his 40-plus year career in academics. Needing to find a new President by the end of June 2021, the College is working hard on a job description and has formed a search committee. Unfortunately over the past few years, some community members have expressed negative opinions of CNCC, so a real opportunity to have a say in who the next president is will allow the community to take ownership in the College’s leadership decision.
One opportunity to provide feedback is already up on CNCC’s website (https://cncc.edu/presidential-search ) which currently has a survey open to the public regarding the Presidential search. Eight simple questions gives residents a chance to provide some valuable input to the search committee – which features County Commissioner Ray Beck – which could help aide the committee in the search and the development of the job description. Now, with the search ramping up, it’s time for Moffat County residents to have a say and take some pride in the process with CNCC.
As the process continues the community will have a change to meet and asked candidates questions, provide feedback, and express their desires in what the next President should be. These will be open community forms held on each campus for each candidate that is selected from the applications. More details and information will be provided when these forums are set so stay tuned and engaged in this process.
The Moffat County community needs to recognize how important an asset CNCC currently is and will be moving forward with all the impending changes this community will have to deal with over the next decade. It’s time to start taking advantage of all that the college has to offer. Programs and offerings have grown tremendously over the past year so check them out and see what has changed and what the future may bring. More importantly have your voice heard in this process, so that the next president has a better understanding of Moffat County and the Craig community as a whole.
Standing together #CraigStrong and #SpartanStrong we are better, so help the College in this process and show your support; take pride in your community college, rather than being complacent with concerns yet not taking action.
