With the impending July 1st, 2021 retirement of Colorado Northwestern Community College’s President, Ron Granger, now is the time for Moffat County residents to step up and have their voices heard. The search for a new President will provide many opportunities for our...read full editorial here.
Craig Daily Press: Search for new CNCC President provides Moffat County residents a chance to have their voices heard
- The Daily Press editorial board
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.