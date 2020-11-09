Much of the wild kingdom appears warm and fuzzy from a safe distance — like when the kids stream Animal Planet in your family room. Ferocious carnivores and docile herbivores; birds of prey and the little baby bunnies they snatch away — all can appear as one happy family when viewed through the right lens.
The reality of the wildlife we all cherish is a lot more complicated, of course. That’s why states like Colorado have designated agencies to manage wildlife. They apply science as well as expert input from wide-ranging stakeholders to maintain at least a semblance of balance among many competing species. That approach benefits those species as well as the general public.
Colorado voters upended that alignment last Tuesday by approving Proposition 114. The ill-conceived ballot proposal to introduce gray wolves into Colorado’s ecosystem interjects popular sensibilities — well-intended but often uninformed — into wildlife management.
Too many voters heeded 114’s enthusiasts — led by the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund and its well over $1 million in campaign contributions — who had promised vaguely that the initiative would restore needed balance to the ecosystem. But the net effect, as critics of the proposal have been contending, is more likely to include an eventual assault on the state’s elk, moose and deer herds as the wolf population grows, to say nothing of collateral damage to livestock and a potential threat to humans.
Prop 114 requires the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife to create a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves on designated lands west of the continental divide by the end of 2023. The challenge now to the wildlife biologists, rangers and others charged with implementing 114 is how to make it work while minimizing the perils it poses.
It’s worth noting that despite 114’s Bambi-like appeal to the state’s overwhelmingly urban/surburban voters, most of whom live in the metro areas along the Front Range, it appears to have passed by only the slimmest margin. The vote tally as of this past Friday was at a few tenths of a percentage point over 50%. Polling prior to the election consistently had found overwhelming support for the measure.
Perhaps voters were beginning to listen belatedly to the people who actually know the land and its biodiversity. Among them are ranchers and others in agriculture; those working in the outdoors economy and its many enthusiasts, and of course the biologists, game wardens and regulators officially charged with the welfare of the animals that inhabit public lands and waterways.
They had been warning the public away from 114 all along, and they have pointed to experiences elsewhere. When voters have embraced such proposals over the years in assorted Western states — including other attempts at wildlife micromanagement via the ballot box in Colorado — the upshot too often has been policy that doesn’t belong in statute books. At best, it delves too deeply into the weeds and ties the hands of the experts whose job it is to make the best judgments on wildlife welfare. Other times, such policies backfire outright — resulting in wide-ranging, unintended consequences.
Significantly, 114’s opponents included the likes of former Colorado Department of Natural Resources chief Greg Walcher, as well as veterans of the state’s wildlife division itself, like former Colorado wildlife Commissioner Rick Enstrom.
Also vocal in its opposition was the state’s livestock industry, a driver of Colorado’s $40-billion-a-year agricultural economy. Cattle ranchers and other livestock producers shuddered at the thought of 114’s passage and chronicled the effects of wolf attacks on their herds, via the opposition’s website.
There in fact have been confirmed wolf sightings in Colorado, presumably strays from neighboring states where the species has been introduced. Which means 114 arguably amounts to overkill. In fact, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service delisted the gray wolf as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act in 2009 because it is now so abundant.
As reported by Colorado Politics on Friday, the proposition was generally supported by voters in Front Range counties where wolves would not be located and opposed in places where wolves have already been sighted. That pretty much says it all: Voters were happy to roll out the welcome mat for wolves — on someone else’s doorstep.
Opponents rightly labeled 114 “ballot box biology” because it asked voters to navigate a complex scientific and regulatory matter through the blunt force of mass democracy. Let’s hope Colorado’s wildlife managers can minimize the damage — and that voters say “no” to ballot box biology in the future.
