It's a simple decision. Vote 'no' on Proposition 113 or make Colorado an appendage of California by voting "yes."
History's most grotesque and blatant assault on Colorado sovereignty began late last year when a small group of wealthy Californians teamed up to try buying our state's nine electoral votes. They apparently believe California's 55 electoral votes aren't good enough in a progressive quest to fundamentally change the United States.
The startup campaign to fight for Colorado's likely illegal membership in the National Popular Vote Compact began with 99.7 percent of contributions coming from out of state. Of that, 98.1% came straight from California. Only 0.28% came from Colorado. Despite the best efforts of compact supporters, funding source trends have not significantly changed in the ensuing 10 months.
This affront to Colorado began in the spring of 2019 when liberals in the legislature expressed their disappointment in the 2016 presidential election by passing Senate Bill 042. It legislatively jointed Colorado the National Popular Vote Compact. Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law, meaning California and a handful of other large states could control presidential elections and negate election outcomes in Colorado and other smaller states.
We don't begrudge Democratic legislators for their emotions regarding the 2016 election. Losing a presidential election hurts for people on either side of the great political divide. But it is shortsighted, indulgent, and foolhardy to throw out a fundamental constitutional protection to soothe consternation over one election.
Monument Mayor Don Wilson and Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese launched a petition to put this matter to a vote of the people, which resulted in Prop 113. They gathered 183,673 valid signatures to put on the 2020 ballot a measure that asks whether Colorado should join the compact.
The popular vote is irrelevant by the intentional design of this country’s founders. They foresaw urban states with massive special-interest populations subduing the influence of smaller states to the detriment of the entire country.
Because of the Electoral College, rural states that produce energy and food have a fighting chance against urban voters who elect candidates promising "save the planet" by making energy production and farming illegal or otherwise impossible. People who spend too much time cooped up in a San Francisco condo tend to think stores produce organic food. Some think we have no need for fossil fuels if we ride trollies and drive electric cars. The cultural tension between urban and rural has never been more intense, and the Electoral College provides an essential buffer.
Colorado is a complex, diverse, urban and rural state with an economy led by beef exports, other agriculture, mining, and oil and gas production. In urban cocoons, people lose sight of the fact "flyover country" makes city life possible.
Save Colorado and the rest of the country by voting "no" on Prop. 113.
