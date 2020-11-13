Bad times are the best times to pursue old dreams and start new ventures. The pandemic proves it. Virus-era entrepreneurs provide hope and vision for what may lie ahead when this nightmare finally ends.
Anyone who doubts the value of bad times needs only study up on U.S. Senator-elect and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. He was a geologist for Buckhorn Petroleum when the oil industry hit a downturn in the mid-1980s. The company laid off Hickenlooper in 1986. Given the persistent slump of his industry, Hickenlooper had no good prospects for another similar job.
The layoff caused Hickenlooper to gamble on a new idea in an old warehouse in a dilapidated and mostly abandoned, off-putting section of lower downtown Denver. He became a pioneer in the wildly successful craft brewing industry and opened brewpubs/restaurants throughout Colorado. One bad break gave Hickenlooper a green light to take a risk and pursue a vision.
We’re seeing similar ventures into entrepreneurialism as the pandemic drags on and outbreaks rise.
As reported by Amanda Hancock in Thursday’s Gazette, brothers Bryan and Sean Ostrow opened, of all things, a vinyl record store in August. The virus had cost them their traditional music and entertainment gigs, so they chose to turn unemployment assistance into self-employment.
“We put all the money we got from that into the store. Even though it seemed like the worst time to start a business, everything fell into place,” Bryan Ostrow said.
Partly because the pandemic has closed businesses and forced people to work at home, rent for the store's commercial property is a relative bargain.
“I always thought going to a record store was therapeutic,” Bryan Ostrow said. “I always wanted to be the one providing that for someone.”
Meanwhile, Gazette reporter Amanda Hancock reported Thursday on business partners and boyfriends Josh Franklin and John Wolfe. When the pandemic interrupted their theatrical careers in New York, the two pursued their dream of opening a gay piano bar in downtown Colorado Springs — Franklin’s hometown.
“Bartenders will make you a drink and then sing to you,” Franklin said. “And if they’re too busy, we’ll sing something for you on the piano.”
This is America. When the going gets tough, our best, brightest, bravest and most creative get going. A layoff or other interruption becomes the chance to start anew.
Though the pandemic has closed hundreds of thousands of businesses across the country, The Wall Street Journal reported in September that applications for new business licenses had risen to their fastest rate since 2007.
Throughout Colorado, we’re seeing new bakeries, ice cream shops, pet stores, restaurants, distilleries, and more — even as these businesses open with unprecedented customer capacity restrictions. People are investing not into today, but into the days that lie ahead.
In the United States, which offers the unlimited opportunity to dream and succeed, good people turn hardship into opportunity. They use small assistance checks the way farmers plant seeds. They multiply value and create what consumers may want and/or need.
Though far too many have died of the virus, the pandemic will end and most of humanity will survive. In the meantime, through hardship, society will strengthen and change. It will abandon old comfort zones and explore new challenges. As old Kansas farmers like to say, even in drought, we will go ad astra per aspera — to the stars through difficulty!
