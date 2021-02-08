We have weighed in often for a return to in-person learning in Colorado public schools. There has been progress in that direction of late as the COVID-19 caseload has dropped, but that progress has come in fits and starts. The case for a full reopening is premised on the damage to our children — academically, socially and emotionally — caused by the isolation and alienation of remote learning. There is a growing body of data supporting that case.
The data also show that the impact of shuttered schools has been landing harder, perhaps a lot harder, on Black and Hispanic children than for kids in general.
The respected education-research nonprofit NWEA recently analyzed results of tests given last fall to 4.4 million U.S. students, grades three through eight. The analysis found, not surprisingly, that most of the students had fallen short in math though their reading scores were better than expected.
For Black and Hispanic students as well as those attending high-poverty schools, however, the trend was more troubling. As NBC News reported on the NWEA analysis, “…students saw slight declines, suggesting the pandemic has exacerbated long-standing educational disparities, possibly setting children who were already behind their white and more affluent peers even further behind.”
It’s the part about being “already behind” that most infuriates the Rev. Promise Lee, senior pastor of relevant Word Christian Cultural Center in Colorado Springs. Lee, a longtime community activist and advocate for racial justice in Colorado’s No. 2 city, maintains that one of the most important civil rights battles yet to be fought is the one against the, “criminal injustice of the miseducation of Black and Brown children."
Lee makes the point in a moving and powerful commentary published in The Gazette, and he infuses the debate with a degree of passion that numbers alone can’t provide.
“While some of our children are gunned down, many multiples of those tragic numbers are being dumbed down, resulting in unconscionable levels of incarceration, single-parent homes, unemployment, criminal activity, and death,” he writes. “Dumbing down Black children has been, and continues to be, a sordid chapter in our country’s history.”
Lee goes on to cite dismal achievement test scores for Black and Hispanic children at two of Colorado Springs’ inner-urban school districts, highlighting the low percentages of those kids who can read and write or add and subtract at grade level. The same story plays out, of course, at a wide range of school districts all along the Front Range.
And then Lee, who is Black, poses blunt questions about race that should make the public education establishment squirm: “Do these numbers exist because Black and Brown children are genetically inferior and cannot learn? Or is it by design because there is no consequence for the failure of the system to educate them properly?”
It is in essence a call for accountability. Accountability for children who, as a race, disproportionately fall through the cracks year after year. Lee wonders, as we do: “Why do we continue to tolerate and accept this horrific atrocity?”
And he brings it home in this passage:
“We should be outraged as parents, families, and fellow citizens and we must demand better!
Citizens, some by choice, others by force, continue to support these broken school systems through tax increases … with no accountability. We also elect school board members, term after term, who do not demand improvement. This level of failure is an atrocity; however, it is within our power to force change.”
“King did it 60 years ago, and we can do it today. Now is our time to put meaningful action behind our words, because spouting mantras like ‘children are our future’ is offering, at best, empty, toothless platitudes.”
At a time when foes of badly needed education reform are again being elected to some of Colorado’s local school boards, notably in Denver and Aurora, and as go-along-get-along school board members continue to serve in many other districts, Lee’s words are a wakeup call. They are also an inspiring call to action.
He is fed up with inaction by elected school boards that pay lip service to contemporary catch phrases like social justice and racial equity — but seem unwilling to be held accountable for our state’s most vulnerable school kids.
Lee is not the first to contend that the quest to empower at-risk children — particularly Black and Hispanic kids — through a better education is the new civil rights movement. But few have stated the case so persuasively. Here’s hoping this time, those who are responsible for running our schools and shaping education policy, will listen.
