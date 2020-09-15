All-American rednecks know how to use their guns. Wannabe rednecks get themselves in trouble. Just ask the founder of the Pikes Peak Region’s chapter of Redneck Revolt, an oxymoronic left-wing militia.
Left-wing rioters armed with military-style rifles menaced residents of a middle-class neighborhood in Colorado Springs Aug. 3. Though the media mostly ignored the violent nature of the protest, law enforcement took it seriously. They arrested three protesters Friday in connection with the riot.
It began when Black Lives Matter, Antifa and members of the Redneck Revolt marched into the Pulpit Rock neighborhood to riot in the street and outside the home of Alan Van't Land, a Colorado Springs police officer. Van’t Land is one of two officers cleared of wrongdoing in the tragic deadly shooting of armed suspect De’Von Bailey, who ran from the officers on Aug. 3 of 2019 after they detained him on a report of armed robbery.
Bailey had his hands near his gun, in the front of his athletic shorts, as he fled. Officers had a witness account of the concealed gun and feared Bailey posed an imminent threat to them and the community. They fired in a moment of potentially dangerous chaos.
KRDO TV video of the Pulpit Rock riot, on the anniversary of Baily’s shooting, shows multiple armed protesters with military-grade rifles blocking neighborhood residents from returning to their homes. One protester stands in the firing position with a rifle aimed toward a pickup. Other protesters appear to threaten the driver through his side window.
After a month-long investigation in coordination with the FBI, police arrested Sherrie Smith of Fountain, Lloyd Porche of Denver, and Charles Johnson of Colorado Springs.
Authorities charged Smith, 36, with three felonies in connection with pointing her rifle toward an occupied vehicle and for menacing and engaging in a riot. They charged Porche, 33, with menacing while armed and engaging in a riot. They charged Johnson with attempted robbery and inciting a riot.
Smith has spent years preparing for participation in armed left-wing protests. She told a reporter in 2017 she and her husband were arming themselves and organizing others to defend left-wing protesters. They would form a chapter of Redneck Revolt, a nationwide movement founded in Kansas in 2009 to resist the remarkably peaceful Tea Party assemblies staged nationwide to protest excessive regulation and taxation.
Smith’s gun charges aside, the whole thing with “rednecks” in a left-wing protest sounds weird. But these are strange times. Next we might see College Republicans occupying Wall Street.
The Second Amendment protects the right of any law-abiding adult to show up in a neighborhood with a big scary gun, regardless of that person's political views. Gun rights protect anti-American left-wingers as much as hunters, conservative activists, Klansmen, Greenpeace volunteers, or those who merely seek to protect the lives and properties of themselves, their families and their neighbors.
True rednecks of any race, religion, nationality, creed, gender or sexual orientation know the Bill of Rights grants no one the right to use a gun for intimidation and harassment. A gun is for self-defense, peace-of-mind, hunting or war.
While the law protects the right to keep and bear arms, and the right to peaceably assemble, it prohibits violent actions that threaten the lives, safety and property of others. As exemplified by the Bailey tragedy, civilians must obey the letter of the law and avoid needless conflict when carrying a gun. If they don't, people can get killed. A good, informed, law-abiding gun owner hopes never to needlessly harm or intimidate another person while armed.
Left-wing extremists have every right to carry guns. They have no right to use those guns to close a street or harass, intimidate, and menace people who pose no threat to them. It ain’t legal and it ain’t the redneck way.
