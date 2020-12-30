Our biggest concern about the next round of criminal justice reforms pending in Colorado? It isn’t so much with any particular proposal thumbnailed in a Gazette news report this week on upcoming legislation. It’s that, like some policies rushed into law last session, lawmakers might yet again overlook input from the cops and prosecutors charged with enforcing those laws.
As noted in Tuesday’s Gazette, wide-ranging proposals are on the table going into the session that starts next month. The mostly Democratic lawmakers behind those ideas don’t seem willing to take feedback from the justice system, which is why the head of the state organization representing Colorado’s 64 county sheriffs expressed concern. Lawmakers by and large haven’t vetted the proposals with law enforcement.
Nor do ruling legislative Democrats seem inclined to revisit a signature measure passed as part of last session’s reforms — the much-debated Senate Bill 217 — despite calls by law enforcement to make that policy more workable.
“During this legislative session, it’s important state legislators work to clarify some parts of Senate Bill 217,” County Sheriffs of Colorado’s Amy Nichols said, given the bill’s impact on “departments’ abilities to recruit and retain good officers.”
“Even before Senate Bill 217, applications for law enforcement positions were at an all-time low,” Nichols said. “Qualified applicants are looking for jobs in other career paths, and great officers are leaving the profession for other careers.”
She was referring in part to a provision in SB 217 that eliminated “qualified immunity” for police officers in carrying out their duties. Already, some police have said the removal of immunity leaves them open to lawsuits, preventing them from doing their jobs.
Yet, a key proponent of 217, Denver Democratic state Rep. Leslie Herod, has told The Gazette there will be “no substantial changes” to the law, including with regard to qualified immunity.
Some other proposals likely to emerge in the new session give pause, as well. Among them is a possible statewide ban on no-knock raids — in which a judge gives law enforcement a warrant to enter a premises without warning. The Aurora City Council ill-advisedly banned no-knock entries in October. The prospect of a one-size-fits-all, statewide ban is alarming.
Police rarely seek such warrants, and when they do, it is because they fear advance warning could raise the risk of violent resistance or flight before a suspect can be arrested.
That proposal struck Greeley Republican state Sen. John Cooke — a career law officer and former Weld County sheriff — as ill-informed.
“You can’t have an outright ban on that,” Cooke told The Gazette. “That’s people who have no idea what law enforcement is like trying to tell law enforcement what’s best for them.”
Cooke’s party is in the minority these days — and, unfortunately, his insights into law enforcement are in even shorter supply around the Capitol.
