Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a speech to the Republican National Convention that aired Tuesday looking over the Old City of Jerusalem. It was a fitting setting because it was the location of one of President Donald Trump’s boldest foreign policy moves.
In 2017, Trump followed through on a promise that many other presidents had reneged on when he recognized the simple reality that Jerusalem was the capital of Israel. Though this should be obvious, especially given that the city has served as home to the Israeli government, it was a move that prior presidents had resisted because they listened to warnings of so-called experts that it would blow up the Middle East.
Trump rightly followed through, and the predicted unrest in the “Arab street” never materialized. It was an example of how his willingness to smash norms, which has served him poorly in other respects, led him to make a correct and practical decision.
Additionally, Trump recognized that President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran was a disaster for world security. Not only did it allow Iran to maintain a long-run nuclear program, but it meant that even if Iran observed the deal to the letter, it would still become a more potent conventional threat.
Additionally, the Obama-Biden administration subordinated policy in the region to secure the deal, allowing Iran to get away literally with murder just because it didn’t want to initiate a response that could trigger Iran to pull out formally.
By removing the handcuffs created by the deal, Trump was able to do more to hold Iran accountable. “When Iran threatened, the president approved a strike that killed Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani,” Pompeo recalled. “This is the man responsible for the murder and maiming of hundreds of American soldiers and thousands of Christians across the Middle East.” As with the moving of the capital of Jerusalem, experts warned of a disastrous escalation that would result. Yet Iran backed off after a symbolic retaliatory strike.
As Obama and Joe Biden made diplomacy with Iran a central tenet of their foreign policy, they aimed their ire at the long-standing American ally, Israel. Somehow, to Obama and Biden, Jewish housing construction was a graver threat to Middle East peace than an emboldened Iran.
At the same time, Obama-Biden’s policies to strengthen Iran alienated Arab allies, who have just as much to fear from an Iranian nuclear weapon as Israel. Trump restored those alliances, something that culminated with the recent historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. As UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs Omar Ghobash put it to Fox News in discussing the deal, “Iran has been threatening the region. Iran has this idea that it wants to be the guarantor of security, when, in fact, it’s the threat to security.”
Were he elected, Biden would seek to revive the failed nuclear deal and reorient U.S. foreign policy toward appeasement of Iran once again. Such a move would have dangerous consequences.
