Sen. Cory Gardner does not know when to stop. He just keeps delivering extraordinary results for Colorado, passing more bills in the past six years than the rest of Colorado’s congressional delegation combined. Colorado hasn’t seen anything like this since Sen. Bill Armstrong left the Senate as a living legend in 1979.
Gardner’s latest victory came Tuesday when President Donald Trump signed into law a historically significant public lands bill that directs hundreds of millions in federal dollars into national parks in Colorado and other states. This was no small feat, and it could not have happened without Gardner’s impassioned crusade for the environment.
“This is a very big deal,” Trump said during a signing ceremony in the White House on Tuesday. “From an environmental standpoint — and just a beauty of our country standpoint — there hasn’t been anything like this since Teddy Roosevelt, I suspect.”
Trump’s pleasure in signing the bill testifies to Gardner’s unique ability to bring out the best in people, such as Trump, who are known for rigidly standing their ground.
Gardner knew his bill would be nothing more than sentiment if Trump did not support it and sign it into law. Trump had tried to go the other direction, working to slash money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
On March 3, Gardner visited the White House with one desired outcome. He wanted to change Trump’s mind and convince him to support and sign a law directing a massive increase in funding of public lands.
Sitting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, named after former Presidents Theodore and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Gardner showed Trump a photo of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison Park in Colorado. Trump reacted favorably, describing the park as “gorgeous.”
Gardner explained to the president how outdoor recreation improves public health and the economy. The president reportedly looked up at a picture of Theodore Roosevelt and spoke to him, saying this could be the largest conservation decision since the 26th president established 230 million acres of national parks, forests and other public lands.
From that moment, Trump was convinced. He agreed to support public lands with a pile of federal cash. The senator had changed the president’s mind with the power of reason, logic, facts and emotional appeal. He did so to the benefit of Colorado, all conservationists, and all who enjoy viewing and carefully using public lands for education and recreation.
Gardner is the same senator who tried to convince fellow members of Congress the coronavirus was a potential world crisis. Few wanted to hear about it, as they were engrossed with both sides of the futile Senate impeachment hearings, so Gardner convened a special committee hearing and called epidemiological experts to testify. Again, he used facts and logic to further the public good. Gardner quickly fought for COVID-19 funding when some of the country’s top medical experts insisted we had very little to worry about.
This is the same senator who cares so much about public lands he led a successful campaign to pull the Bureau of Land Management out of the swamp and move its headquarters to Colorado. He convinced the Pentagon to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs for at least the next six years and most likely for generations into the future.
Nonpartisan organizations that analyze congressional data consistently rank Garner among the five most productive and bipartisan members of Congress.
Meanwhile, a man mired in a seemingly endless serious ethics complaints, allegations and convictions — they continue surfacing — thinks he can do better than Gardner. While Gardner loves to talk about all he has accomplished and plans to accomplish, Hickenlooper minces no words in telling us “I’m not cut out to be a senator.”
More than once, Hickenlooper has told us the Senate is a lousy place to get things done.
Gardner has shown us it is a good place for people with vision, persistence, and a nonpartisan spirit of mutual respect to get things done. Gardner has proven this for the past six years, outperforming nearly all other members of Congress and emerging as a marquee player in Washington. In the likely event he gets a second term and the benefits of seniority, Colorado — and the country’s environment — will continue to win.
