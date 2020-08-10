In this March 1, 1934 file photo, Margaret Sanger, who founded the American Birth Control League in 1921, speaks before a Senate committee to advocate for federal birth-control legislation in Washington. Planned Parenthood of Greater New York announced last month it is removing Sanger's name from a Manhattan clinic because of the birth control pioneer's ties to the eugenics movement, which the organization denounced as a "racist ideology" in a commentary published last week. (AP Photo)