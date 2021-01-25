Colorado Gov. Jared Polis didn’t fall off a turnip truck. It’s a good bet he’s never seen one.
So, it comes as no big surprise to learn our Ivy League cosmopolitan governor — a resident and native of Boulder — has a festering problem in rural Colorado.
Few Colorado urbanites, concentrated along the Front Range between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, know much about rural anxiety. They don’t see or hear it in person or in the media.
Urban politicians plot to close coal mines and oil wells that provide rural jobs. Front Range voters imposed wolves on the Western Slope, jeopardizing livestock and pets. Rural residents know some urbanites view them as “white supremacists” in pickups, even though many of their communities are more ethnically diverse than Colorado cities.
The urban-rural divide is nothing unique to Colorado. Nearly 85% of U.S. counties, almost all of them rural, voted to reelect then-President Donald Trump and his platform of defending oil, coal, conventional farming and other staples of rural society. Voters in a handful of dense population centers elected President Joe Biden. Only 21 of Colorado’s 64 counties went for Biden, and most are urban or home to upscale resort communities.
“Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God’s sake,” said Biden, as a candidate for the Democratic nomination in December 2019. The audience, heavily populated by Rust Belt miners, stood speechless and offended by his suggestion they simply train for computer work when green regulations close their mines.
Polis offended rural producers of beef, his state’s second-largest export commodity. He advised the Colorado Department of Agriculture in 2019 to focus on fake meat products as a larger part of the state’s farming future. The junk-meat lecture led farmers to boo the governor during the opening ceremonies of the 2019 state fair.
Then-Gov. John Hickenlooper, elected to the Senate in November, insulted farmers and ranchers in 2016 by staging meetings designed to pitch them on transitioning to “green” energy.
At a green power meeting in the Eastern Plains farm town of Brush, The Gazette discovered most public advocates of the energy revolution were activists from the Net Zero Environmental Club at Fairview High School in Boulder. It was an embarrassing scene of white, privileged urban activists telling a community of rural, largely minority, low-income Coloradans how they should heat their homes.
Few nonrural politicians, including Biden and Polis, understand country lifestyles that provide a dramatic contrast to urban living. That’s why Trump’s ability to reach rural voters, as a New York penthouse billionaire, will forever remain a mystery of the universe.
“I think I’m the only (Democrat) who could spot a posthole digger in the back of a pickup,” said state Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Vail-area Democrat who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture, as quoted by the Journal-Advocate in Sterling.
Donovan spoke at a meeting Tuesday in Yuma, where farmers, ranchers, and rural politicians expressed exasperation over the way the state government treats them. The meeting kicked off a two-week listening tour in which Donovan hopes to learn more about rural concerns.
At the meeting, as reported by the Journal-Advocate, critics characterized Polis “as being indifferent to production agriculture, if not downright hostile. The consensus was that niche farming — hemp, marijuana, lavender and other specialty crops — are being emphasized by the Polis administration while traditional agriculture is virtually ignored.”
They complained about state Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg brushing them off. A glowing article about Greenberg in Civil Eats, a journal of “socially just” farming, described the secretary after Polis appointed her in 2019.
“She’s 31 years old and has spent most of her agriculture career off the land, working on conservation issues…” the article said. It quotes Greenberg citing “climate mitigation” among her highest priorities.
“We used to have great communication with the commissioner, but now we’re shut out. We’ve always at least had a seat at the table. Now, we’re not even in the room,” said rancher Ken Rogers at the Yuma meeting.
Colorado needs ranchers and farmers producing meat and other traditional agriculture products that feed the world and sustain our state’s economy. The government cannot protect and serve rural Colorado by representing only the concerns of urbanites who think sunlight should power tractors and food comes from a warehouse.
Though Polis probably cares about all of his native Colorado — not just the urban Front Range — rural residents perceive disrespect, neglect, and even disdain from their government. The governor and his party need to resolve this, immediately.
Colorado is more than Denver, Boulder and Colorado Springs. We are blessed by a diversity of cities, villages, resorts, ranches, farms and forests that must flourish to sustain the union’s most amazing state.
