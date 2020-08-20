As far-left members of the Democratic base hurt and kill people with uprisings throughout the country, a less violent element of socialist revolutionaries hopes a quiet money campaign will buy Colorado’s nine electoral votes. Save Colorado’s sovereignty by voting “no” on Proposition 113 in November.
Here’s the question voters will answer:
“Shall the following Act of the General Assembly be approved: An Act concerning adoption of an agreement among the states to elect the President of the United States by national popular vote, being Senate Bill No. 19-042?”
A “no” vote favors shielding Colorado from California’s effort to buy our votes. Passage of Prop 113 would help socialists move one step closer to putting the outcome of future presidential elections in the control of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Seattle, Portland, and a handful of other large cities that tolerate violent chaos, want to defund police, and consistently vote for high taxes, unionization, and excessive regulation of individuals and businesses.
The country’s founders created the Electoral College to protect small states with diverse concerns from domination by large cities with a handful of special-interest urban concerns.
It gives Colorado peach farmers a fighting chance against urban voters who think fruit originates in supermarkets and everyone should live without oil and gas. It evens the field for rural Walmart shoppers deemed smelly by a corrupt federal agent who fears cultures outside progressive metropolitan areas.
Monument Mayor Don Wilson, who co-organized the petition to challenge Colorado’s membership in the National Popular Vote Compact, said those favoring the purchase of Colorado’s votes have raised about $3 million. About 98% of the money comes from out-of-state donors, and about 75% of that comes from California donors. Most of the remaining 25% comes from Chicago, New York and a few other reliably left-wing population centers.
As of July, the National Popular Vote Compact consisted of Colorado and 14 other states with legislatures willing to sell state sovereignty to ensure left-wing victories. With Colorado, the compact has 196 electoral votes. The compact will control presidential outcomes if enough other states join to make up at least 270 votes — the number needed to elect a president.
By signing Senate Bill 19-042 into law, Gov. Jared Polis — a Colorado native — surprisingly risked giving California control of Colorado’s elections. Any question this is California buying Colorado’s votes ended when the first campaign finance report showed 98.1% of $730,485 in donations for the “Yes on National Popular Vote” campaign came from a handful of California donors. Nine months later, the money has more than tripled, and the California influence has not changed significantly.
If Colorado voters want to elect liberal Democrats as future presidents, they should do so. As a swing state, Colorado has often voted for the same Democratic presidents supported by California and other reliably left-leaning states.
Under no circumstance, whether one votes Republican or Democratic, should any Colorado voter favor a few other states buying our votes. There can be no easier question on the ballot. Save Colorado’s sovereignty and political influence by voting “no” on Proposition 113.
