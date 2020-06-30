The destructive left-wing revolution of 2020 holds people to the standards of today. It offers no leeway for past social values and common views that evolve dramatically over time.
Abraham Lincoln, the man who liberated slaves, cannot meet the moral standards of woke bullies who punish people’s words and deeds of decades or centuries ago.
In the context of these new rules, consider a special guest scheduled to participate in Colorado's Pride celebration Tuesday. Not long ago, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden expressed his views toward homosexuality and same-sex marriage. He did not seem to care much for either.
A gay rights activist asked Biden in 1974 about gays serving in the military.
“My gut reaction is that they (homosexuals) are security risks but I must admit I haven’t given this much thought. I’ll be darned,” he said.
Fast forward 19 years, after giving it much thought, and Biden voted in the Senate for a military funding bill that included the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy for gays in the military. About a decade later, Biden voted to cut off funds for schools that taught acceptance of homosexuality.
Appearing on Meet the Press in 2006, Biden continued challenging rights for the LGBTQ community.
“We already have a law, the defense of marriage act… marriage is between a man and a woman and states must respect that,” Biden said.
In case the audience did not hear him clearly, he repeated the point a moment later with emphasis.
“Marriage is between a man and a woman. What’s the game going on here?” Biden said.
Biden had played a big role in preventing same-sex marriage by voting for a federal law, the Defense of Marriage Act, which prohibited recognition of same-sex marriage.
Two years after reiterating his opposition to same-sex marriage on TV, Biden became the running mate of then-Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama — who had opposed same-sex marriage while running for a U.S. Senate seat in 2004. During the 2008 presidential campaign, Obama routinely stated his opposition to same-sex marriage and Biden never challenged him on it.
“I believe that marriage is the union between a man and a woman,” Obama said. “Now, for me as a Christian — for me — for me as a Christian, it is also a sacred union. God’s in the mix.”
Biden will join Gov. Jared Polis in the virtual pride celebration between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Polis, who is in a same-sex marriage and the country’s first openly gay governor, endorses Biden for president.
State Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, will join Polis and Biden. Herod, who attended high school in Colorado Springs, is the first openly gay African American elected to the Colorado legislature.
State Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, also plans to join the formerly anti-LGBTQ senator. Titone is the first openly transgender Colorado legislator and the fourth in the country.
Biden, Polis, Herod, Titone, and others will discuss plans to advance LGBTQ equality if Biden becomes president. Though no one should promise equal outcomes for anyone of any demographic identity, whoever controls the White House should uphold the American value of ensuring equal opportunity without regard for immutable traits.
If Biden were a statue, he could not evolve from past racist remarks and anti-LGBTQ words and deeds. He could not meet with people who help him evaluate and reassess his views. If he could not get with the times, history might erase him as a racist, anti-gay bigot. Because he lives and changes his mind, a trait of most stable adults, people he openly opposed embrace him as an ally.
Times change and people change, often for the better. We can self-destruct over errors of the past, or we can choose to move forward. A healthy society works toward shared goals of peace, prosperity, and equal opportunity for all. It owns past mistakes, learns, forgives, and builds a better future.
