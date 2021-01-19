Proposition 114, which just barely passed on last November’s statewide ballot, infuriated a broad range of stakeholder groups across rural Colorado. The measure requires reintroduction of the gray wolf on public lands west of the Continental Divide.
The ballot victory may be just a warm and fuzzy memory for the Front Range suburbanites who voted for it, but it remains a very real threat to the ranchers, hunters and others who are most likely to be affected by it. Now, those opponents may wind up getting an unforeseen, and unintended, assist — from the federal government.
The Trump administration’s decision to delist the gray wolf from the federal Endangered Species Act took effect this month and is inviting litigation from pro-wolf conservation groups. They hope to induce the feds to reverse course once President-elect Biden takes office.
The delisting was a windfall, ironically, to the wolf advocates who had backed Colorado’s 114 because it handed wolf management to the states.
A member of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office warned the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission last week to brace for years of litigation over the delisting. If the incoming administration heeds the push-back and re-lists the wolf — resuming management of the species — it could complicate Colorado’s authority to reintroduce the wolf on its own. Could that put the endeavor on hold?
We opposed 114 on substantive points. We also saw wisdom in delisting the wolf at the federal level. Doing so at this point might actually offer rural Colorado a reprieve.
