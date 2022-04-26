There are those who want to get something done and there are clowns. The difference can often be seen by noting who is talking and who is yelling.
We have all heard a lot about how divided this country has become. That has included thoughtful analysis, some interesting speculation and a great deal of just plain nonsense. But for all that, what is becoming increasingly apparent is that the real divide is not between left or right, urban or rural, but between those who want to accomplish something and those who simply want to draw attention to themselves.
We can all nominate our favorites in the latter category. But those who actually want to do something are both more important and more interesting.
That was highlighted recently by a news story in The Durango Herald on April 20 about groups coming together across the west to cultivate civility in public life. Central to that was the tale of Tim Sarmo, formerly with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, who got fed up with the nastiness of politics and decided to do something about it.
Particularly irritating were the antics of our congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, whose breasts-and-bullets political style has been embarrassing Western Colorado for several years. One perfectly demonstrative example is a photo, which she herself Tweeted out, of Boebert meeting Donald Trump with her backside emblazoned with the words “Let’s go Brandon.” That slogan is right-wing code for a crude dismissal of President Biden. Presumably, it is supposed to pass for clever.
Even worse is Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who is under indictment for sabotaging her own county’s voting equipment. In what has the potential for true disaster, she is campaigning to become Colorado’s secretary of state.
And then there is Dave Williams, a Republican state representative from Colorado Springs. He is running to unseat incumbent Congressman Doug Lamborn and is suing the state to have his name shown on the primary ballot as “Dave ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Williams.”
Lamborn is a conservative Republican. Apparently, he is just not crazy enough for Williams.
With all that, Sarmo and some friends formed a group called Restore the Balance. Their intent is to promote the civic values and civility they believe most people share. So far more than 1,700 people have signed their pledge to be polite and keep the public good in mind even – and especially – when disagreeing. Other groups are reportedly forming around the state with that purpose.
What is going on here is not some Sunday-school lesson in being nice to others. This is about political reality. While government can include the occasional freak show, it is not a carnival. Clowns can be entertaining, but nobody who does not already have a “Let’s Go Brandon” tattoo pays them any attention, except to point and laugh.
Governing is fundamentally about persuasion and nobody is persuaded by name-calling or grandstanding. Civility, politeness and shared respect are far more effective tools. For anyone whose goal in public life goes beyond exhibitionism, they are necessary.
Durango Herald editorials
