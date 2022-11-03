FILE - A "voter" flag waves in the wind near a ballot drop box outside of the Mason County auditors office on Oct. 13, 2022, in Shelton, Wash. The U.S. does not have a singular entity that tells the nation who is won an election right away. Every state has its own process for counting votes, and news organizations play a key role. The Associated Press is the only news organization in the world that does all of the nation's vote-counting math on election night.