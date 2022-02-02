With the mood of the country beginning to shift toward a we’ll-have-to-live-with-it relationship with COVID-19 and its variants, there are plenty of reasons to continue to be cautious. More than 11,000 Coloradans have died from the virus in the two years since it arrived, and whether further variants with other characteristics are just over the horizon is unknown.
In the meantime, while the omicron variant is less likely to be as serious and to be fatal, its fast-spreading nature has hit an extraordinarily large number of people and filled hospital beds and severely strained medical staff.
The leadership of major local organizations are personally urging La Plata and Archuleta residents to continue to be wary, and to practice all the steps that are known to best hold the virus at bay. Matt Salka, chairman of La Plata County’s Board of County Commissioners, is one who is being especially public about the challenge. So, too, Bayfield’s school superintendent, Kevin Aten, Durango’s City Manager José Madrigal, and Tom Stritikus, Fort Lewis College president. And, Tim Walsworth, who leads Durango’s Business Improvement District, and Mary Jo Coulehan, executive director of the Pagosa Springs Chamber of Commerce.
We can expect health care administrators to be public and vocal in their exhortations, but it is especially important to see other organization leaders do the same.
The COVID-19 threat is not behind us, yet. Nor is it even as manageable as it could eventually be. Do not let your guard down.
Durango Herald editorial board
