As is so often the case, my daily perusal of Colorado Politics results in me wanting to leap atop my rickety soapbox of idealism to spout platitudes and, I hope, an insight or two. Today is no exception, as the story reporting on the diverse staffs of our two US senators caught my eye.
That is certainly in part, perhaps large part, because for four years, I was part of one of those staffs. I worked for Senator Bennet out of his Colorado Springs office, working primarily on military and veteran casework, as well as other issues. For all the frustrations that can come with a senate staffer job (e.g., spending 25 minutes on the phone with a gent who was demanding that Bennet come look at the big pothole in the road in front of his house. No amount of explaining that the Senate isn’t in charge of his city street could dissuade him or his rage), there are wonderful moments, such as when a veteran gets a long over-due benefit, or a military family gets the help they need.
The CoPo story was an interesting look at the actual senate staffs themselves, in terms of diversity. When I worked for Bennet (roughly 2010 – 2014) we were quite diverse, on orders from the boss himself. I was the old guy, surrounded by lots and lots of young people from many different backgrounds and belief systems. I also ticked off the boxes of being a disabled vet (40%) and retired military. Pretty much any constituent coming into a Bennet office would be able to talk with someone who made them feel welcome and appreciated.
I’m pleased that that situation remains essentially unchanged. Bennet’s staff was and is over half female, with lots of other diversity along ethnic, LGBTQ, and other measures. Hickenlooper’s staff is similarly diverse.
And here’s a shocker (Ed: going for irony again?), while Democratic senator’s offices reported out their diversity numbers, the GOP senators (gasp!) did not. Not a word. Gee, I wonder why?
Recall, please, that today’s GOP, an entirely owned and operated by Donald Trump entity, isn’t the party of small government anymore. Nor are they the party of limited governmental power. You need look no further than the number of GOP-run states that are falling all over themselves to pass the most restrictive abortion bans possible, such as Iowa’s six-week law, now limiting options for women from Davenport to Council Bluffs (for those not familiar with Iowa, where I spent my youthful summers on my grandparent’s farm, those two cities span the state).
These anti-freedom efforts nest well with other Republican efforts to ban any work being done on racial diversity and equity, especially in higher education and, remarkably, the military. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised as so few have actually served themselves. As I have over 25 years of active duty under my belt, I assure you that diversity training is not only a good thing, it is frankly vital in a modern military. Today’s volunteers come from widely varying backgrounds and they must learn to depend on each other as if their lives depended on it, because they do.
But sadly, in the TrumpGop, you must be against things rather than be for big ideas. And the goal is clear, to make old white guys (like me, I guess) feel threatened by “them” coming and taking things from “us.” Of course, losing a bit of your privilege isn’t the same thing as losing an actual right, but the MAGA warriors of today insist on shouting loudly and often about how oppressed they are these days. You know, when other people try to vote and such…
And as I was, conveniently, also a college professor during my military time, teaching American government and the Constitution at the Air Force Academy, I can also testify to the value of a diverse student body. Higher education is exactly the place you need diversity (doubly so at a military academy) as you really do need to have at least a basic understanding of those around you – their stories and struggles, in order to forge a thoughtful and insightful mind.
Freshman Arizona GOP Congressman Eli Crane (and former Navy SEAL, who should know better) differs, and stated, "The military was never intended to be, you know, inclusive. My amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people, or Black people, or anybody can serve.” Yup, that’s what he said, in Congress.
Interestingly, the Supreme Court, now a fully owned and operated branch of the GOP, had at least an inkling that the military was different, in their recent decision that largely destroyed affirmative action in college admissions (because racism is all fixed, I guess?), when they specifically exempted the service academies from their order. So, the Court, at least, among Republicans, gets the value of diversity in a military force.
I wish I could feel better about the times we live in. Sadly, the Supreme Court will continue it’s far-right political agenda, and the GOPers in the House and Senate, and especially in state legislatures around the nation, will continue to roll back rights, while boosting their ability to peek in your windows and check out whom you are dating and what you are reading and watching. It’s a shame, really, and I’m so pleased Colorado is a blue bastion against these ongoing attacks. But now the Iowa domino has fallen, and I’m sure the process will continue.
Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.