When the Republican Presidential Primary was fully formed in 2016, there were 17 candidates at its height. It was an eye-popping number — one which ultimately whittled down to Donald Trump, a billionaire businessman and former reality TV star who went on to become the nation’s 45th president. There were so many candidates that the early debates had to be split into two, making it harder to square them all against one another.
Now, Denver’s mayoral race has beat the GOP’s 2016 primary number — amplified by an astounding number of city council candidates jumping into the fray for at-large and a few of the district seats. Because each municipal race is nonpartisan, all the candidates will go head-to-head for their respective seats.
Let’s be clear: Denver’s municipal elections are about to become a real-life reality show.
As of Monday, there were 21 – yes, 21 – candidates for mayor. Former state Sen. Mike Johnston was the most recent official entrant: He announced his candidacy on Nov. 16, but didn’t file paperwork until Nov. 28 — two days after the deadline. Add in Rep. Alex Valdez, who said Tuesday afternoon he’s also running, and now you have enough players for the Broncos to send to the field on game day.
The city council at-large race — from which two individuals will emerge victorious — currently features 10 candidates. City Council District 7 has six active candidates. District 8 has five.
Districts 2, 8 and 10 each have three entrants. If only Amanda Sandoval and Stacie Gilmore stay in Districts 1 and 11, respectively, those races promise to be the sleeper exceptions. As of this writing, there are 64 municipal candidates on the ballot.
Meanwhile, I can’t find any place online where Clerk Paul Lopez — who is running unopposed for reelection — has even posted a timeline of when election day and the runoffs are, let alone next year’s municipal election rules. Is he on the ball with this thing?
Unlike a presidential primary — where the list of candidates gets curated over time as various state contests hold caucuses and elections — in Denver, every candidate who wishes will get on the ballot. For every race but city council at-large, the top two vote-getters will go to a runoff, unless someone improbably lucks into 50%-plus-one.
How are voters to seriously consider these important positions? For mayor especially, it’s not tenable to hold debates and public forums in the same way Republicans attempted in 2016, making exposure to questions, consideration and coverage even more difficult.
The whole thing begs a series of crucial questions: How many candidates — especially among the football team vying for mayor — are serious contenders? How many honestly have delusions of grandeur? How many are running just because they think it’s feasible thanks to the city’s Fair Elections Fund campaign cash-matching program?
Denver’s press probably won’t know quite what to do. Will they act as though every candidate is equal, so as to not hurt feelings, or will they play favorites? Will any candidate get serious exposés, or might the winner waltz in without any due diligence done? Will candidates be pressed with serious questions, like my colleague Eric Sondermann posed at The Denver Gazette?
Multiple sources expect Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson will announce a run today, likely city council and possibly at-large, after teasing his “next chapter” for several weeks. On Nov. 22, he launched a new web domain and marketing campaign around “Delivering for Denver.”
If Anderson jumps in, the Denver Municipal Reality Show is about to get even realer.
For at least two years, he’s delivered to DPS an unceasing, education-upending drama circus. In May, Anderson publicly took DPS high school graduates to task for “reckless behavior” because they wouldn’t shake his hand and told him off. That month, he also joined his school board colleague Scott Esserman in berating a district employee while posing as heroes during a public meeting regarding Manual High School’s terminated JROTC program.
While repeatedly criticizing the police as his sworn enemy, he’s repeatedly exercised his police privilege for personal gain. During the George Floyd riot of 2020, he tweeted “burn it down in order to rebuild.” Does he still want to burn down Denver, the city he may hope to govern? Will the media care to ask — or dismiss that as “old news?”
Oh, and don’t forget Anderson’s not-so-hit single “Slavin’ Up in DPS,” released last December, wherein he raps about his purported victimhood after being censured by his DPS board colleagues for “unbecoming” behavior involving underaged students. His victim mentality reappeared at board meetings this month.
Anderson (who also goes by Auon’tai Anderson) is closely tied to mayoral candidate and state Rep. Leslie Herod. Herod is one of his mentors. City Council District 2 candidate Tiffany Caudill was Anderson’s campaign manager and led personal GoFundMe campaigns for him.
All this is to say that Denver’s municipal elections are already going off the rails of a crazy train — and it just might get crazier. In the end, Denver may not come out on top. But grab your popcorn, get comfy and enjoy the show!
Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.
